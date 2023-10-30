10 prominent NBA, college players to land underwear deals feat. Bronny James, John Wall

Throughout the years, underwear companies have resorted to athletes, especially basketball players like Bronny James, to endorse their brands.

In fact, on Monday, the NBA announced a multi-year deal with Skims to become its new official underwear outfitter.

However, before the NBA and Skims agreed on the deal, some players agreed on separate deals with outfitters to promote their underwear. Let's take a look at some of them.

Bronny James, John Wall, other players with underwear deals

#1. John Wall

Last year, John Wall agreed on a collaboration with Ethika to introduce his own underwear line, the "Familie Recipe".

He said in a statement:

“I am happy to be a part of the Ethika family. We have been working and already have two great projects coming out so it's going to be dope.”

#2. Bronny James

Bronny James, LeBron James' son, inked a deal to endorse PSD Underwear in 2022. Since Bronny was a high school athlete at the time, an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) contract was signed to keep his amateur status.

#3. Chet Holmgren

Ethika was not done yet in using the NBA mileage to promote its products when they signed Chet Holmgren.

Addressing concerns about his lean frame and why Ethika chose Chet Holmgren as an endorser, company executive Darius Burton stated:

“I’ve known Chet for a little over a year now, we met in person at a basketball camp out in Memphis after texting back and forth for a while. Chet’s personality and charisma matches his seven-foot frame. I thought to myself it’s only fitting for the leading lifestyle underwear brand to partner with one of the best rookies walking into the NBA.”

#4. Brevin Galloway

The case of Clemson's Brevin Galloway is an interesting one, and it's not because it's also an NIL deal, which is already given since he is still an amateur.

Shinesty actually agreed on a deal with "Galloway's balls" following a testicular torsion during practice. Galloway described the injury as such:

"My balls [were] exploding."

To prevent future cases of testicular torsion, Shinesty developed the Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear, and Galloway in a way became its inaugural endorser.

Shinesty creative director Ben Lauderdale had a witty statement following the release of the underwear line, saying:

"There's always a great opportunity for an endorsement deal when a rising athlete 'explodes' onto the scene."

#5. Jimmy Butler

Long before they signed Bronny James, PSD agreed on a collaboration with Jimmy Butler.

In a 2016 interview with TMZ, PSD executive Curt Flaitz said of the deal:

"Jimmy has a great eye for what's going on in the fashion world. The line's very on-trend."

Jimmy Butler's signature line remains available even today.

#6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Skims' new deal with the NBA just broadened its reach to the league as the brand already got there through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The brand's endorsement deal with Gilgeous-Alexander came exactly a week before it annouced its tie-up with the NBA.

#7. Ja Morant

Ja Morant may be out of the NBA until December due to his suspension, but that does not stop PSD from continuing to market his signature line.

Morant agreed on a deal with the brand to have his own line last year, and he introduced his underwear line in style with a video that he posted on his own Instagram stories.

#8. Trae Young

PSD has a long line of NBA stars who are endorsing them with their signature line, and that includes Trae Young. Although there is not much detail about his endorsement deal, Young, like his contemporaries, has his own signature line which is available online and in-store.

#9. Kiyan Anthony

Bronny James is not the only NBA legend-to-be's son that has his own underwear endorsement.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, also has his own underwear line. He is signed with PSD on an NIL contract.

The younger Anthony said:

"It’s more than just a partnership; it’s a collaboration that represents my style and my love of basketball. Together, we’re going to redefine what it means to be comfortable and confident both on and off the court."

#10. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been with PSD since 2015. Flaitz said of Irving in a statement the same year:

"Having a genuine, well-liked, stylish guy like Kyrie as an equity partner is tremendous for PSD."

Essentially, PSD has been the most represented underwear brand in this list, so Skims' endorsement deal with the NBA could be a game-changer, especially for superstar players without any underwear deal.