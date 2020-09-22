From the days of Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, basketball has always been a big man's game. In fact, if you are an American who is taller than 7 feet, you have a 1 in 7 odds of making it to the NBA. Even though the importance of tall centers has relatively come down in the modern NBA, the ability to dunk and block shots without having to jump will always have its benefits! In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 tallest NBA players in the league right now.

Top 10 tallest NBA players right now

#10. Tyson Chandler - 7' 1

Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets

Aged 37, Tyson Chandler is the oldest player on this list. After being drafted to the NBA in 2001, Chandler has represented 8 different teams over the past two decades.

After winning the NBA championship with Dallas Mavericks in 2011, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012. Chandler is currently a bench player for the Houston Rockets.

#9. Marc Gasol - 7' 1

Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

Coming in at 9th place on the list of top 10 tallest NBA players in the league is the Spaniard Marc Gasol.

Known as one of the best defensive bigs of his time, Gasol won the Defensive Player of the year award in 2013. The Memphis Grizzlies legend won his first and only NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

#8. Alex Len - 7' 1

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

Born in Ukraine, Alex Len was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2013. After playing as the Suns' center for 5 years, Alex signed a two-year $8.5 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

In April 2019, he recorded a career-high 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 27-year-old is currently a part of the Sacramento Kings roster.

#7. Luke Kornet - 7' 1

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

After going undrafted in 2017, Luke Kornet signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks in July 2017.

He became the second rookie in Knicks' history to score a double-double in his NBA debut. The 7' 1" center is currently employed by the Chicago Bulls.

#6. Rudy Gobert - 7' 1

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

The French professional has been a key part of the Utah Jazz franchise in the last 7 years. Rudy Gobert is known for defensive blocks and has been a part of the All-Defensive first team for 4 years.

He's among the only 10 players in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award multiple times (2018, 2019).

#5. Meyers Leonard - 7' 1

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Meyers Leonard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round in 2012. After seeing moderate success in his first 7 years, he was traded to the Miami Heat in the summer of 2019.

For someone his size, Meyers has shot an impressive 39% from beyond the arc. He is currently a part of the Miami Heat bench in the Orlando bubble.

#4. Bol Bol - 7' 2

Denver Nuggets Media Day

Standing at 7' 2", Bol is the son of popular basketball player Manute Bol. Despite being freakishly tall, Bol has shown impressive abilities in handling and shooting the ball.

Bol made his debut for the Denver Nuggets inside the Orlando bubble on August 1, 2020. If he remains injury-free, he's bound to be one of the most promising prospects in the NBA.

#3. Boban Marjanovic - 7' 3

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

The giant from Serbia spent his early years playing for the Russian and European league. Although his father (5' 9) and mother (5' 0) are of average height, a pituitary gland condition at a young age caused Boban to grow well beyond 7 feet.

As a part of the Dallas Mavericks team, the 32-year-old is one of the most loved basketball players in the world today.

#2. Kristaps Porzingis - 7' 3

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

The 25-year-old from Latvia is one of the most talented players of this generation. At 7' 3", he can shoot the ball from distance, make plays for others and dominate the opponent in the paint. As a part of the New York Knicks, he made his All-star debut in 2018.

Because of his diverse skillsets, he was aptly nicknamed as 'the Unicorn' by Kevin Durant. Along with his teammate Luka Doncic, Porzingis is looking to elevate Dallas Mavericks to new heights in the upcoming years.

#1. Tacko Fall - 7' 6

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

The 24-year-old from Senegal clinches the first spot in the list of top 10 tallest NBA players right now. He set all-time NBA records for the tallest player in shoes (7' 7), highest standing reach (10' 2) and largest wingspan (8' 2) in 2019. After going undrafted in 2019, he is currently under contract with the Boston Celtics.

The #Celtics reportedly are signing Tacko Fall to a two-way contract.



He became popular among fans because of his eye-catching shot-blocks and standing dunks. Though he hasn't played significant minutes for the Boston Celtics this year, he's among the most exciting players to watch out for in the coming years.

Note: In order to break ties in this list, we've given preference to older players with experience in the league. Here are some honorable mentions who just missed out on making the top 10 list: Mo Bamba (7' 1), Dragan Bender (7' 1), Mitchell Robinson (7' 1), Ivica Zubac (7' 1).

