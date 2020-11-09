2016 NBA Draft: 5 mistakes that teams wish they could go back and change

The 2016 NBA Draft was a highly anticipated event ahead of the upcoming regular season. With players like Jamal Murray and Ben Simmons in the draft class, many expected the lottery to produce numerous superstars. While these expectations did come to be true, no one could have anticipated the severity of the mistakes committed by some unfortunate franchises on that day.

Here are five 2016 NBA Draft decisions that franchises wish they could go back and change.

2016 NBA Draft: 5 players franchises regret picking to this day

For this list, we will be looking at two main factors. First, the prospect that was chosen by a particular franchise in the 2016 NBA Draft. Second, we will be examining the prospects that were passed upon in the process.

The severity of the mistake will also depend on how well the chosen player developed, relative to the prospect that was ignored by the team.

#5 Henry Ellenson (Detroit Pistons)

Henry Ellenson

With the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Henry Ellenson, and boy was this pick a bad one!

Caris LeVert

The 23-year-old spent just three seasons with the Detroit Pistons before the franchise moved on from him. Ellenson's career averages of just 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists do not make for pretty reading.

While the 18th pick doesn't always provide teams with elite players, Caris LeVert and Pascal Siakam were among the players still on the board. Both players have gone on to become stars in the NBA, with Siakam winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

With the Detroit Pistons in desperate need of a two-way wing player right now, fans will look back on what could have been had the franchise looked elsewhere with their 2016 NBA Draft pick.

#4 Brandon Ingram (LA Lakers)

Brandon Ingram

In the 2016 NBA Draft, the LA Lakers had the second overall pick and the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray on the board. Instead, the franchise chose to go with Brandon Ingram.

While it is true that Brandon Ingram has developed into a good scorer with the New Orleans Pelicans, he couldn't make the jump to stardom with the franchise that picked him. Ingram has matured into an All-Star but only after departing from the LA Lakers.

In the end, Ingram proved to be valuable to the Lakers, as part of the trade package that landed Anthony Davis.