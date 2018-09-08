Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Memphis Grizzlies

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
48   //    08 Sep 2018, 19:44 IST

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
Grizzlies made some shrewd moves in the offseason, offering restricted free agent Kyle Anderson a 4-year, $37 million contract that is about perfect for a player of his caliber

The Grizzlies' 2017-18 season was not much to write home about. Their season actually got off to a pretty good start, as Mike Conley and Marc Gasol combined to lead them to a win over Golden State in their first matchup of the season.

Before Conley went down to a season-ending Achilles injury, they boasted of a 7-5 record, but their season degenerated from that point onward.

They finished the season with a 22-60 record, their lowest win total in quite a long time. They embraced the tank in mid-December once it became clear that they would have no chance of making the playoffs, and were rewarded with the 4th overall pick of the draft which they used to draft the best two-way big man available in the draft in Jaren Jackson Jr.

A couple of roster changes aside, however, their season ahead looks pretty much the same as it did a year ago. Read on to find what we can expect from them this season:

Offseason activity

The Grizzl
The Grizzlies' 2018 draft picks

The Grizzlies' best and most consistent player from last season is no longer with the roster. Tyreke Evans balled out in possibly the best form of his career for a 52-game season with Memphis last year, before being shut down for the season after going down injured in late January.

But they have made some shrewd moves in the offseason, offering restricted free agent Kyle Anderson a 4-year, $37 million contract that is about perfect for a player of his caliber. They also signed Omri Casspi on a 1-year, $2.8 million deal and traded for Garrett Temple from the Kings, surrounding Conley and Gasol with passable wing depth and shooters.

Rookies Jevon Carter and Jaren Jackson Jr look likely to be contributors right off the bat. While Jackson Jr's virtues are well-documented, Carter is one of the low-key second-round draft picks who have already flashed lockdown defensive potential in the Summer League.

All in all, the offseason could be graded at a solid B for the Grizzlies given their inclination to compete for a playoff berth during the 2018-19 season (their first-round draft pick is owed to the Celtics next year).

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley Marc Gasol
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
NBA Twitter rips the Memphis Grizzlies for losing by 61...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 6 Longest Serving Active Players To Have Represented...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Healthy bodies, healthy minds: Best NBA Players turned...
RELATED STORY
Top five players of the 2013 NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Manu Ginobili: Top 5 Gamewinners of his NBA career
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Summer League: 7 biggest standouts 
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Free Agency: Worst Contract By Team -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us