2018 NBA Re-Draft, Picks 1-5

The 2018 rookie class has been a promising one and with the rookies having the summer league, preseason and a bit of the regular season under their belt, it's time to analyse to their limited sample size and redraft the first five picks of the draft.

These picks belong to the Pheonix Suns, The Sacramento Kings, The Atlanta Hawks, The Memphis Grizzlies and The Dallas Mavericks. The re-draft would not, however, be solely based on the performance of the Rookies but also the needs of the team and the potential that the rookies have showcased.

#5 Dallas Mavericks: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Mavericks were the biggest winners at the time of the NBA draft, as they traded for probably the best prospect in the draft, but in retrospect, Luka Doncic probably would not be on the board when it comes to the Hawks.

But, Wendell Carter Jr is not a bad consolation prize, as the Mavs have their point guard of the future in the hands of Dennis Smith Jr, even though there are a few question marks when it comes to him.

Carter averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds on 55.1 percent shooting, in the summer league, also flashing some range and rim protection (2.6 blocks). During the regular season these number have come back to earth, as he is averaging 11.7 points, 7.2 boards on 47.2 percent shooting, he has also been the lone bright spark in a historically dismal bulls defence, with 1.7 blocks. As the season has progressed, Carter's skills as a passer have also been on display in his recent games.

Carter's coming out party was against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, where he put a gaudy stat line of 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals, which is nothing to sneeze at!

His play is only likely to improve when he has Lauri Markkanen stretching the floor for him. Therefore, the Bulls were savvy in drafting this Duke alum, but in case of a re-draft, I doubt he slides to them.

