NBA Free Agency: Denver primed for post-Warriors contention with Nikola Jokic max extension

The Denver Nuggets have stayed quiet in recruiting big free agents this off-season, but they have completed their most important move by re-signing Serbian sensation Nikola Jokic to a max deal worth $148 million over the next five years. The Nuggets had a $1.6 million team option on Jokic for next season, but they have decided not to exercise that option and instead lock down their franchise player by signing him to a long-term deal.

Among all the chaos of LeBron James, Paul George, DeAndre Jordan and other all-stars headlining the signings, the young superstar's max deal to remain with his current team has flown under the radar, but it is just as crucial to the landscape of the league as it sets up the Nuggets to be a long-term competitor in the West.

In 2017-18 - his third year in the league - Jokic's per game averages of 18.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 39.6 3FG% were all career highs. Signing Jokic to a max deal at the earliest possible opportunity was a no-brainer for Denver; third-year players with stat lines that impressive don't come along often. In fact, the legendary Oscar Robertson is the only other player to ever average at least 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists per game within his first three seasons (he did it in each of his first three years in the league).

If you lower the requirements to 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, the list still only features nine players. Robertson (three times), Larry Bird, Grant Hill, Magic Johnson (twice each), Alvan Adams, Elgin Baylor, Maurice Stokes, Sidney Wicks, and Jokic. Besides Wicks and Adams (who carved out solid careers featuring all-star appearances, rookie of the year honours and jersey retirements) all of those players are comfortably in the hall of fame. None of those players are centers, which speaks volumes to Jokic's unique skill-set.

Versatile wing scorer Will Barton has also re-signed for four years to a deal worth $54 million. The expensive pair of signings shows the faith Denver's front office has in its current team to compete with the most stacked Western Conference we have ever seen.

With Jokic and Barton locked away, Denver now has its whole starting five signed for at least two more seasons each. Paul Millsap, last year's free-agent prize, has a guaranteed contract for next year and a team option for the 2019-20 season, which the Nuggets will exercise unless something disastrous happens in the next 12 months. Jamal Murray's rookie contract also has a team option the same year as Millsap, and just like Millsap, it will take a catastrophic season on and off the court for Denver not to accept that option.

After his rookie contract is finished he will be a restricted free agent and the Nuggets will be able to retain him longer term. Three and D specialist Gary Harris has a guaranteed contract until the end of the 2021-22 season. When you consider Murray's restricted free agency status to mean he is a virtual lock to return to the Nuggets, it means they have their young core (excluding 33-year-old Millsap) locked down for at least another three years.

Murray, Harris, Barton, Millsap and Jokic form a solid starting five with no alarming weakness, but no MVP calibre superstar either. No team has truly competed for a championship without an MVP calibre superstar since Chauncey Billups' Pistons won the title in 2004. The task is even harder now with more and more super-teams forming to try and keep up with Golden State. Can Jokic take his game to the next level and be the star they need?

Denver are well-poised for two reasons; firstly, Jokic definitely can be the superstar they need. He is on track to become the best passing center of all time, he is an efficient scorer from inside and outside without being ball-dominant on offense, he is a great rebounder, and he is a serviceable defender. He has no historical statistical comparisons at his position, there's no telling how high this 22-year-old can fly.

The second reason Denver are well-poised is the age of their key players; Jokic is 22, Murray is 21, Harris is 23, and Barton is 27. Millsap at age 33 is the only anomaly. The age factor is important because it prolongs their championship window past the Warriors' reign of dominance. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will all be well into their thirties when the Nuggets hit their peak. The league will be up for grabs when the Warriors' reign is over, and Denver will be one of the best-positioned teams to take over the throne in the West.

Given Millsap's age, he will probably be gone by the time these young Nuggets are ready to make a run at the title. Can the newly drafted Michael Porter Jr. reach his full potential and fill that role? Porter Jr. was touted as the best talent in the draft once upon a time, but gradually fell down scouts' big boards due to injury risks. If he can stay healthy, he may turn into one of the all-time great draft steals and play a key role in this team's championship hopes. If his size and defensive shortcomings prove too much to overcome as a small-ball power forward, he could either be a perfect sixth-man or bump Barton to that role.

The Nuggets won't win the championship next year. Heck, there's a chance they'll even miss the playoffs again. But they are primed to be one of the next Western Conference powerhouses in the post-Warriors era with this young core. Even if Porter Jr. doesn't turn into a valuable rotation piece, the core of Jokic, Murray, Harris and Barton can take this team a long way. It all starts with the $148 million man. If Jokic can be the player they're trusting him to be, the sky is the limit for this young team. Denver has shown faith in the young unicorn, now watch him repay their faith over the next five years and maybe beyond.