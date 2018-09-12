Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Most Overhyped NBA Players Of 2018

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
192   //    12 Sep 2018, 18:48 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Three
They may be Superstars but it doesn't stop them being overhyped

The new NBA season is nearly here and it is likely to be one of the most entertaining ever despite Golden State's expected dominance. In a league built around superstars, most live up to expectations. Others, however, are often both overpaid and lack consistency during crunch games. Here are some of the most overhyped stars in the NBA that have a point to prove ahead of the upcoming season.

#4 Serge Ibaka

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three
The big man's skill set is declining with age

Serge Ibaka remains a solid NBA player but his best years look to be behind him. Ibaka performed best as part of the successful Oklahoma City Thunder team where he played a crucial role on defence. After seven years he was traded to the Orlando Magic where his shortcomings became clear. Unable to assert his influence on a team lacking star power, he soon found himself in Toronto where he performs solidly but fails to blow anyone away. His current three year $65 million deal shows exactly why franchises have put too much trust into the big man to help lead a team. Hopefully this season he will return to his former self s he will be paired with a certain superstar from San Antonio.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Carmelo Anthony Zach LaVine NBA Players
Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for MVP
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Best Point Guards Available in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
10 greatest signature moves in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 biggest spenders on July 1
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 earth-shattering free agent signings in the...
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Salaries 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us