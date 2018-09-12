4 Most Overhyped NBA Players Of 2018

They may be Superstars but it doesn't stop them being overhyped

The new NBA season is nearly here and it is likely to be one of the most entertaining ever despite Golden State's expected dominance. In a league built around superstars, most live up to expectations. Others, however, are often both overpaid and lack consistency during crunch games. Here are some of the most overhyped stars in the NBA that have a point to prove ahead of the upcoming season.

#4 Serge Ibaka

The big man's skill set is declining with age

Serge Ibaka remains a solid NBA player but his best years look to be behind him. Ibaka performed best as part of the successful Oklahoma City Thunder team where he played a crucial role on defence. After seven years he was traded to the Orlando Magic where his shortcomings became clear. Unable to assert his influence on a team lacking star power, he soon found himself in Toronto where he performs solidly but fails to blow anyone away. His current three year $65 million deal shows exactly why franchises have put too much trust into the big man to help lead a team. Hopefully this season he will return to his former self s he will be paired with a certain superstar from San Antonio.

