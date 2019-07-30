2019-20 NBA Season: Western Conference Standings Prediction

Stephen Curry and CJ McCollum

Whilst the dominant Golden State Warriors may have become weaker with the departures of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston along with the injury of Klay Thompson, the Western Conference has become even more competitive with two more potential super teams being created in the form of the two LA franchises.

Furthermore, the Rockets, Blazers, Nuggets, and Jazz will all be looking to be main contenders as well. The worse teams out West have also improved with the addition of superb young talent and decent free agents. So overall, this prediction is going to be a very debatable and difficult one, but anyway, here it is.

#15 Phoenix Suns

DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker

The above image is probably the only positive thing one can say about the Phoenix Suns. They have 2 fantastic young players in Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton as well as a very solid forward in Kelly Oubre Jr.

Other than that, they have average or below-average players on the team who are either too inexperienced or too experienced in which case they aren't able to play at a high level on the court. One wonders why they would trade away TJ Warren and Josh Jackson for basically nothing. In total, it'll be a surprise if the Suns don't finish as the 15th seed once again.

#14 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant

After trading away Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the Grizzlies can finally begin a rebuild with some very talented young players with star potential when you look at the likes of PF Jaren Jackson Jr. and PG Ja Morant. They also have a very versatile PF in Brandon Clarke and an extremely skilled center in Jonas Valanciunas.

So unlike the Suns, the fans in Memphis actually have some success to look forward to in the long run with this team. New coach Taylor Jenkins who has been Mike Budenholzer's assistant for the last 6 years could be a great find for the team.

#13 Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns

Like Phoenix, Minnesota only have a couple of great players and then a poor supporting cast. The T-Wolves have one of the best big men in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns along with good role players in Wiggins, Okogie, Teague, Covington and perhaps young talent Jarrett Culver. However, one superstar and a few solid role players are not nearly enough to make the Playoffs in the Western Conference.

Therefore, the way the franchise is going, Towns and/or Wiggins will be requesting a trade to a contender sooner or later. In fact, the Dominican big man could do the same thing as fellow former Kentucky player Anthony Davis by forcing his way to a team of his choice.

#12 Oklahoma City Thunder

Coach Billy Donovan

After trading superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George, you may think the Thunder are in full rebuild mode. However, they still haven't traded away Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari or Steven Adams and may wait till January or February to do so.

Therefore, they're stuck in a dilemma as they really want to tank but have to keep some players who can do their best to get the team to a playoff place. Not only do they have CP3, Gallo and Adams, but OKC have talented guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Terrance Ferguson as well as a solid second unit in Schroder, Roberson and Noel.

#11 Dallas Mavericks

Norman Powell and Luka Doncic

With Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis returning from injury, NBA fans are eagerly anticipating the former New York Knicks superstar to form a formidable duo with reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic. Apart from these two All-Star caliber players with MVP-caliber potential, the Mavs have a solid group of role players in Delon Wright, Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Boban Marjanovic.

However, making the playoffs seems like a stretch for this Dallas Mavericks group as we don't know what a fully healthy Kristaps Porzingis is capable of yet and as good as their role players are, none of them stand out as someone who can step up to take over the game. Hence, they could compete for the 8th seed but would fall short eventually.

