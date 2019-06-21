2019 NBA Draft Results: All draft picks from Round 2

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 // 21 Jun 2019, 10:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bol Bol headlined the second round picks from NBA Draft 2019

With the final name being called in Round 1, the action now moved to the remaining 30 picks of the NBA Draft. Franchises made good use of their respective picks when it came to the big names in the class. However, now was the time to delve deeper and scoop up the sleepers from the list of prospects still available on the board.

With the likes of Draymond Green, Khris Middleton and Isaiah Thomas all drafted in the second round, there's enough evidence from the past to suggest that if you look hard enough, you can pick an All-Star in Round 2.

Though KZ Okpala and Bruno Fernando also dropped to the second round, it was Oregon's Bol Bol who probably had the most unexpected fall all the way to the 44th pick where he was drafted by the Miami Heat. He would then be traded to the Denver Nuggets. Having said that, let us look at all the results from Round 2 of NBA Draft 2019.

Pick #31 Brooklyn Nets - Nicolas Claxton (PF, Georgia)

Pick #32 Phoenix Suns (to be sent to Heat) - KZ Okpala (SF, Stanford)

Pick #33 Philadelphia 76ers (to be sent to Celtics) - Carsen Edwards (PG, Purdue)

Pick #34 Philadelphia 76ers (to be sent to Hawks) - Bruno Fernando (C, Maryland)

Pick #35 Atlanta Hawks (to be sent to Pelicans) - Marcos Louzada Silva (SF, Sesi/Franca - Brazil)

Pick #36 Charlotte Hornets - Cody Martin (SF, Nevada)

Advertisement

Pick #37 Dallas Mavericks (to be sent to Pistons) - Deividas Sirvydis (SF, Rytas Vilnius - Lithuania)

Pick #38 Chicago Bulls - Daniel Gafford (C, Arkansas)

Pick #39 New Orleans Pelicans (to be sent to Warriors) - Alen Smailagić (C, Santa Cruz Warriors - G-League)

Pick #40 Sacramento Kings - Justin James (SG, Wyoming)

Pick #41 Golden State Warriors - Eric Paschall (PF, Villanova)

Pick #42 Philadelphia 76ers (to be sent to Wizards) - Admiral Schofield (SF, Tennessee)

Pick #43 Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaylen Nowell (SF, Washington)

Pick #44 Miami Heat (to be sent to Nuggets) - Bol Bol (C, Oregon)

Pick #45 Detroit Pistons (to be sent to Mavericks) - Isaiah Roby (SF, Nebraska)

Pick #46 Orlando Magic (to be sent to Lakers) - Talen Horton-Tucker (SF, Iowa State)

Pick #47 Sacramento Kings (to be sent to Knicks) - Ignas Brazdeikis (SF, Michigan)

Pick #48 Los Angeles Clippers - Terance Mann (SF, Florida State)

Pick #49 San Antonio Spurs - Quinndary Weatherspoon (SG, Mississippi State)

Pick #50 Indiana Pacers (to be sent to Pacers) - Jarrell Brantley (SF, Charleston)

Pick #51 Boston Celtics - Tremont Waters (PG, LSU)

Pick #52 Charlotte Hornets - Jalen McDaniels (PF, San Diego State)

Pick #53 Utah Jazz - Justin Wright-Foreman (PG, Hofstra)

Pick #54 Philadelphia 76ers - Marial Shayok (SG, Iowa State)

Pick #55 New York Knicks (to be sent to Kings) - Kyle Guy (PG, Virginia)

Pick #56 Los Angeles Clippers (to be sent to Nets) - Jaylen Hands (PG, UCLA)

Pick #57 New Orleans Pelicans (to be sent to Pistons) - Jordan Bone (PG, Tennessee)

Pick #58 Golden State Warriors (to be sent to Jazz) - Miye Oni (SG, Yale)

Pick #59 Toronto Raptors - Dewan Hernandez (PF, Miami)

Pick #60 Sacramento Kings - Vanja Marinkovic (SG, Partizan Belgrade - Serbia)

Also read: NBA Draft 2019 Round 1 Results