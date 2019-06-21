×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 NBA Draft Results: All draft picks from Round 1

Raunak Jaiswal
ANALYST
Feature
58   //    21 Jun 2019, 09:39 IST

Zion Williamson was unsurprisingly the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft
Zion Williamson was unsurprisingly the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft

With the offseason officially underway, the NBA Draft plays a huge role for teams looking to put together a team that can play competitive basketball and possibly make a deep run in the postseason as well. A class boasting of several huge college talents only adds to the cause.

With the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett comprising the cream of the crop and going early in the draft as expected, there were barely any surprises in Round 1 of the 2019 NBA Draft. While there were several drops in the draft, most of them were self-explanatory. As expected though, several draft day trades did shake up the proceedings.

New Orleans Pelicans had the most number of picks in the first round of this year's draft with three. Without further ado, let us look at all the results from Round 1 of NBA Draft 2019.

Pick #1 New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson (PF, Duke)

Pick #2 Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant (PG, Murray State)

Pick #3 New York Knicks - RJ Barrett (SG/SF, Duke)

Pick #4 Los Angeles Lakers (to be sent to Hawks) - De'Andre Hunter (SF, Virginia)

Pick #5 Cleveland Cavaliers - Darius Garland (PG, Vanderbilt)

Pick #6 Phoenix Suns (to be sent to Timberwolves) - Jarrett Culver (SG, Texas Tech)

Advertisement

Pick #7 Chicago Bulls - Coby White (PG, North Carolina)

Pick #8 Atlanta Hawks (to be sent to Suns) - Jaxson Hayes (C, Texas)

Pick #9 Washington Wizards - Rui Hachimura (PF, Gonzaga)

Pick #10 Atlanta Hawks - Cam Reddish (SF, Duke)

Pick #11 Minnesota Timberwolves (to be sent to Suns) - Cameron Johnson (SG, North Carolina)

Pick #12 Charlotte Hornets - PJ Washington (PF, Kentucky)

Pick #13 Miami Heat - Tyler Herro (SG, Kentucky)

Pick #14 Boston Celtics - Romeo Langford (SG, Indiana)

Pick #15 Detroit Pistons - Sekou Doumbouya (PF, CSP Limoges - France)

Pick #16 Orlando Magic - Chuma Okeke (PF, Auburn )

Pick #17 Brooklyn Nets (to be sent to Pelicans) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG, Virginia Tech)

Pick #18 Indiana Pacers - Goga Bitadze (C, Mega Bemax - Serbia)

Pick #19 San Antonio Spurs - Luka Šamanić (PF, Olimpija Ljubljana - Slovenia)

Pick #20 Boston Celtics (to be sent to 76ers) - Matisse Thybulle (SF, Washington)

Pick #21 Oklahoma City Thunder (to be sent to Grizzlies) - Brandon Clarke (PF, Gonzaga)

Pick #22 Boston Celtics - Grant Williams (PF, Tennessee)

Pick #23 Utah Jazz (to be sent to Thunder) - Darius Bazley (SF, Princeton HS)

Pick #24 Philadelphia 76ers - Ty Jerome (PG, Virginia)

Pick #25 Portland Trail Blazers - Nassir Little (SF, North Carolina)

Pick #26 Cleveland Cavaliers - Dylan Windler (SF, Belmont)

Pick #27 Brooklyn Nets (to be sent to Clippers) - Mfiondu Kabengele (C, Florida State)

Pick #28 Golden State Warriors - Jordan Poole (SG, Michigan)

Pick #29 San Antonio Spurs - Keldon Johnson (SF, Kentucky)

Pick #30 Milwaukee Bucks (to be sent to Cavaliers) - Kevin Porter Jr. (SG, USC)

Tags:
NBA Draft 2019 Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Ja Morant NBA Draft Results
Advertisement
NBA Mock Draft 2019: Zion Williamson to headline draft class, Ja Morant set to transform the Grizzlies, Bol Bol could be Celtics' wildcard
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Looking at the top 10 picks from the class of 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Date, time, location, how to live stream, and TV channel info
RELATED STORY
Top 3 small forwards in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 3 point guards in the NBA Draft 2019 
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Top 14 picks' order revealed for NBA Draft 2019, New Orleans Pelicans get the No. 1 pick
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Looking at the No.1 overall picks from the last 5 years
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Centers in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Most underrated prospects in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Power Forwards from NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us