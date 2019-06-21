2019 NBA Draft Results: All draft picks from Round 1

Zion Williamson was unsurprisingly the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft

With the offseason officially underway, the NBA Draft plays a huge role for teams looking to put together a team that can play competitive basketball and possibly make a deep run in the postseason as well. A class boasting of several huge college talents only adds to the cause.

With the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett comprising the cream of the crop and going early in the draft as expected, there were barely any surprises in Round 1 of the 2019 NBA Draft. While there were several drops in the draft, most of them were self-explanatory. As expected though, several draft day trades did shake up the proceedings.

New Orleans Pelicans had the most number of picks in the first round of this year's draft with three. Without further ado, let us look at all the results from Round 1 of NBA Draft 2019.

Pick #1 New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson (PF, Duke)

Pick #2 Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant (PG, Murray State)

Pick #3 New York Knicks - RJ Barrett (SG/SF, Duke)

Pick #4 Los Angeles Lakers (to be sent to Hawks) - De'Andre Hunter (SF, Virginia)

Pick #5 Cleveland Cavaliers - Darius Garland (PG, Vanderbilt)

Pick #6 Phoenix Suns (to be sent to Timberwolves) - Jarrett Culver (SG, Texas Tech)

Pick #7 Chicago Bulls - Coby White (PG, North Carolina)

Pick #8 Atlanta Hawks (to be sent to Suns) - Jaxson Hayes (C, Texas)

Pick #9 Washington Wizards - Rui Hachimura (PF, Gonzaga)

Pick #10 Atlanta Hawks - Cam Reddish (SF, Duke)

Pick #11 Minnesota Timberwolves (to be sent to Suns) - Cameron Johnson (SG, North Carolina)

Pick #12 Charlotte Hornets - PJ Washington (PF, Kentucky)

Pick #13 Miami Heat - Tyler Herro (SG, Kentucky)

Pick #14 Boston Celtics - Romeo Langford (SG, Indiana)

Pick #15 Detroit Pistons - Sekou Doumbouya (PF, CSP Limoges - France)

Pick #16 Orlando Magic - Chuma Okeke (PF, Auburn )

Pick #17 Brooklyn Nets (to be sent to Pelicans) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG, Virginia Tech)

Pick #18 Indiana Pacers - Goga Bitadze (C, Mega Bemax - Serbia)

Pick #19 San Antonio Spurs - Luka Šamanić (PF, Olimpija Ljubljana - Slovenia)

Pick #20 Boston Celtics (to be sent to 76ers) - Matisse Thybulle (SF, Washington)

Pick #21 Oklahoma City Thunder (to be sent to Grizzlies) - Brandon Clarke (PF, Gonzaga)

Pick #22 Boston Celtics - Grant Williams (PF, Tennessee)

Pick #23 Utah Jazz (to be sent to Thunder) - Darius Bazley (SF, Princeton HS)

Pick #24 Philadelphia 76ers - Ty Jerome (PG, Virginia)

Pick #25 Portland Trail Blazers - Nassir Little (SF, North Carolina)

Pick #26 Cleveland Cavaliers - Dylan Windler (SF, Belmont)

Pick #27 Brooklyn Nets (to be sent to Clippers) - Mfiondu Kabengele (C, Florida State)

Pick #28 Golden State Warriors - Jordan Poole (SG, Michigan)

Pick #29 San Antonio Spurs - Keldon Johnson (SF, Kentucky)

Pick #30 Milwaukee Bucks (to be sent to Cavaliers) - Kevin Porter Jr. (SG, USC)