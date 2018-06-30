Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2019 NBA Rookie of the year candidates

mihail.kancharlaa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
31   //    30 Jun 2018, 15:26 IST

The Draft has been wrapped up for a few days now. Teams have made, what they believe to be, the best decision for their future. There were numerous draft day trades that could either propel a team forward or it could set them back for years. Last year, Ben Simmons qualified for the rookie of the year award and won. It was a no brainer that Donovan Mitchell performed the best out of the 2017 draft class, but unfortunately he had to compete with a generational talent in Simmons. For this coming season, it looks like the 2019 NBA rookie of the year award will be a race between the players from just this past draft. It is hard to predict which of these players will be successful in the NBA, nothing is guarantee. Just look at Mitchell, he fell all the way to the 13th pick, and averaged 20.5 points per game in the season and he exploded in the playoffs to play a vital role in the elimination of OKC. Here is an early look some of the candidates for the rookie of the year. There may be surprises once the season gets on its way, but as of right now here are the standout candidates who could win.

The rookie of the year award is usually given to the rookie with the better stats and less so to players who don't necessarily put up big numbers. This puts players on weaker teams with no clear primary scoring option at an advantage, and players who land on stronger teams to struggle to standout. Team fit is a very important factor as well as talent. All the players on this talent clearly have talent to be considered the best prospects from this class, but not all of them are the favourites to win this award.


Marvin Bagley being drafted by the Kings
Marvin Bagley being drafted by the Kings

