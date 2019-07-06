×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 NBA Summer League Results, 5 July: Zion Williamson takes a knock, earthquake plays spoilsport on Day 1

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Feature
42   //    06 Jul 2019, 16:07 IST

Knicks vs Pelicans was the highlight of the night.
Knicks vs Pelicans was the highlight of the night.

The first day of the NBA Summer League matchups included drama, letdowns, thunderous dunks and of course an unprecedented earthquake to top it all off. Headlined by the clash of former Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson in their summer league debuts, the Knicks-Pelicans contest met a rather unexpected ending.

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude occurred roughly 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California, the effects of which were felt in Las Vegas as well and in the Thomas & Mack Center where the aforementioned clash was taking place.

While the Knicks-Pelicans had to be stopped midway through the fourth quarter, the Suns-Nuggets game that was scheduled to be played at the same venue later was eventually postponed.

Of the scheduled ten games, only seven of the 10 games could be conducted in proper fashion. Let's skim through the Day 1 Summer League encounters and all they incorporated.

#1 New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans (Pelicans won 80-74)

In what was a much anticipated showdown between the No. 1 and No. 3 draft picks of this year, there emerged more storylines than priorly imagined. Zion scored a quick 10 points in the first period itself and announced his arrival on the NBA stage, before going down to an unfortunate knee knock in the following quarter and eventually missing the rest of the game.

His friend and former Duke teammate disappointed with a rather dull 4-17 shooting from the field and finished with just 10 points in 25 minutes of playtime. Prior to the tremors bringing the game to a screeching halt in the final seven minutes of the game, Frank Jackson of the Pelicans had already stamped his authority on the game through his 11-of-17 shooting from the floor for a game-high total of 30 points. Both teams headed to the locker rooms post mother nature's intervention and New Orleans were declared winners eventually.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NBA New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson R.J. Barrett NBA Results
Advertisement
NBA Summer League 2019: Knicks vs Pelicans - 3 Talking Points from Zion Williamson's first game
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Lottery Implications: What's next for the Pelicans and the Knicks?
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019 Highlights and Analyses: 20 Best picks from the class of 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Date, time, location, how to live stream, and TV channel info
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Looking at the top 10 picks from the class of 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 3 point guards in the NBA Draft 2019 
RELATED STORY
3 Talking Points from the NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Top 14 picks' order revealed for NBA Draft 2019, New Orleans Pelicans get the No. 1 pick
RELATED STORY
Top 3 small forwards in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019-20: 3 Reasons why New Orleans Pelicans will make the playoffs next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us