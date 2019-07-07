2019 NBA Summer League Results, 6 July: Rui Hachimura makes his debut, Clippers beat Lakers on Day 2

Rui Hachimura

Day 2 of the Summer League saw the absence of Zion Williamson - as Pelicans authorities thought it fit to save their priced possession for the regular season - and the debut game for Japan's rookie sensation in Rui Hachimura.

In the backdrop of the blockbuster Kawhi-PG trade to the Clippers, the two latest LA basketball giants clashed against each other in a dummy game under the summer league umbrella, with stars from both camps in attendance.

Let's take a look at the second day of the summer league schedule where 20 teams matched up against each other in a show of young talent and athleticism

#1 New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards (Wizards won 84-79)

Despite Zion Williamson's absence - who will miss the remainder of the summer league due to a bruised knee - the Pelicans got to within a point of the Wizards in the final minute of the game. But Troy Brown Jr. completed a successful three-point play on the other end and sealed the game for the Wizards

Troy recorded a solid double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds while NBA first ever first-round pick from Japan, Rui Hachimura chipped in with 14 points and five boards.

Rui Hachimura going to have to continue to get reps and improve his pick and roll defense when his man screens. Understanding when to be in position, when to help on drives, how to help the team defend. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 7, 2019

#2 Sacramento Kings vs China (Kings won 94-77)

Kings vs China

Kyle Guy put together a summer-best total of 21 points on a fairly efficient 6-of-11 shooting night. The second-round draft pick from this year's draft is the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player(as UVA won its first national championship).

Four of the five Sacramento starters ended up scoring double digits while the team shot 48% from the field collectively and an impressive 41% from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, China's Ailan Gou led his team with 20 points and five assists as his team got outplayed in every aspect of the game.

