2019 NBA Title: Ranking the Top 6 Contenders

Tim Hollis
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
55   //    25 Mar 2019, 12:07 IST

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

With just 3 weeks left until the NBA playoffs, things are really heating up in the association. Whilst many teams are already out of contention, there is still a ton to play for. Some sides are battling for seeding, whereas others are fighting to just make the playoffs.

This article will focus on some of the top teams in the NBA this season. Based on what we’ve seen so far and in recent seasons, I’ll project the 6 teams most likely to win the 2019 NBA title.

Given the sheer levels of talent and quality on each of these sides, I’d be very surprised if one of them doesn’t end up winning the title. Likewise, I’d be shocked if any of them suffered a first-round defeat in the playoffs. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

#1 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

Golden State have had another solid regular season and currently sit atop the Western Conference with a strong 50-23 record. They’ve been particularly strong in Conference matchups, going 30-15, whilst also sporting an impressive 24-12 road record.

As has been the trend in recent seasons, they’ve been very much led by both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Curry is enjoying another very solid season, putting up averages of 27.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. To his credit, Durant is also averaging a strong 27 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Combine these two superstars with All-Star players in Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins and you can see why Golden State are comfortable title favorites. Whilst the bench has regressed somewhat in recent years, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are still strong veteran contributors.

Especially given how weak the West has been this season, Golden State looks set for homecourt advantage throughout. Against a likely first-time playoff opponent out East, I’d definitely give them a strong chance of another title.

1 / 6 NEXT
