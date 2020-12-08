2020-21 NBA All-Star Prediction - Western Conference

As things stand, the 2020-21 NBA All-Star game is predicted to be canceled due to the lack of fans in the arena. Additionally, having several teams travel to one destination for an exhibition game during a pandemic doesn't seem like a good idea. However, players still deserve All-Star selections despite the lack of an official game. Their hard work and exceptional performances deserve to be recognized and the fans will vote on their choices for All-Stars.

The All-Stars are selected primarily via fan votes, as well as player and media votes. Fans tend to be biassed towards their favorite players and ignore the season performances. For example, last season, Stephen Curry and Derrick Rose got an incredible number of votes despite missing time through injury and failing to finish in the top eight places in their respective Conferences.

Predicted starting 5 for the Western Conference All-Star selections

Some of these players are obvious selections, as superstar athletes and well-known names will be selected even if they have a bad season. The best example is the previous season when Stephen Curry got the sixth most fan votes for the Western Conference backcourt despite playing just four games in the season.

Without further ado, Let's predict the starting 5 for the Western Conference All-Stars.

Guard - LeBron James

LeBron James in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game

This isn't even worthy of being labeled a 'prediction'. There isn't a doubt in anyone's mind that LeBron James will have an All-Star selection next season. Hypothetically, even if LeBron James gets injured for the entire first half of the season, he will still be one of the top vote earners.

Advertisement

This will be LeBron James' 17th All-Star selection and he will rank 3rd in All-Time All-Star selections, just behind Kobe Bryant (18) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19).

Even though most people recognize James as a forward, he was listed as the LA Lakers' point guard last season.

Guard - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Fans are eagerly waiting for Stephen Curry to return to the court next season. After dominating the league for five straight seasons, fans are expecting Curry to rain threes again. Stephen Curry is a superstar athlete who has his own brand and is credited with changing the game. The Golden State Warriors guard is an obvious selection in the All-Star starters.

Stephen Curry was one of the two captains for the 2018 All-Star game and was on a streak of six consecutive All-Star appearances before missing out through injury last year.