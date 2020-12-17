2020-21 NBA Season - The 5 deepest teams

When a successful NBA team stays put with its talent, the rest of the league will eventually catch up. The 2020 LA Lakers are the perfect example of not standing still while the league tries to catch them.

5 Teams deep benches for the 2020-21 NBA season

Progress in the NBA is as important as the presence of superstars on your contending team. Improving your overall roster will give you a much-needed boost against rivals.

A shorter offseason before the 2020-21 NBA season has not been a problem for front offices around the league. NBA Free Agency 2020 was as interesting as possible, and many teams were eager to improve their squad to face the 2020-21 NBA season.

For the 2020-21 NBA season, the rich got richer, but some of the smaller teams made lots of noise.

On that note, here's a look at the five NBA teams with the most roster depth for the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Miami Heat

The reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat have made some key changes to their roster, and their team remains solid for the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Miami's run to the 2020 NBA Finals was unlikely, but the team might have a lot left to show. Motivation coming from last year's postseason and the talk about how they were not a worthy team in the NBA Finals might be good fuel for them in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Miami added a key piece in Avery Bradley, a solid defender on the perimeter and a nice shooter who will help them.

Bradley could be considered an upgrade over the departing Jae Crowder, while Maurice Harkless also joined the team ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Miami's depth looks good. They have Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Bradley on the perimeter. Jimmy Butler is the team's best player, and he leads a forward crew with veterans Andre Iguodala and Harkless.

Bam Adebayo is the Heat's best defender and is eager to have a great 2020-21 NBA season after missing a couple of games in the NBA Finals. He would definitely like another chance at the biggest stage. Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk join Adebayo in the Heat's paint.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a new coach in Doc Rivers, and his championship experience could be great for a team led by two young stars.

Look back at @JoelEmbiid's 20-point NBA debut with the @sixers in 2016!



The 2020-21 NBA season tips off Christmas Week with games beginning Tuesday, December 22nd. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/87RWtTsoSA — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2020

From a roster depth point of view, the 76ers improved a lot with small changes. Of course, Daryl Morey's arrival was always going to bring solid depth to the squad.

Morey signed Dwight Howard to be Joel Embiid's back-up center and traded Al Horford for Danny Green. Moreover, he flipped Josh Richardson for one of the hottest three-point shooters in today's NBA, Seth Curry.

Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid could form the starting five for Doc Rivers. Dwight Howard, sniper Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, and Mike Scott could come off the bench for the Sixers.

Another choice could be bringing Curry as an instant scorer from the bench, but that will be Rivers' choice to decide.

The 76ers look great for their quest of becoming real contenders in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season, and Daryl Morey might be the reason why.