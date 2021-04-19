2020-21 NBA Season: Predictions for All-NBA second team

An All-Star Game selection is a big deal for an NBA player. It represents good recognition and even some extra bonuses. However, the All-NBA selections are definitely bigger than the flashy lights of the All-Star games.

At the end of the regular season, a group of sportswriters and broadcasters select the three best starting lineups of the season with All-NBA recognition. After the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award, All-NBA recognition is surely the biggest prize for a player.

The honor has existed since the league was founded in 1946 (when it was known as the Basketball Association of America) and initially included the first and second team only. The third team was added in the 1988-1989 NBA season.

In this article, we will look at the players who should be part of the All-NBA second team in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Stephen Curry | Second-Team Guard (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors competes in the 2021 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Stephen Curry is performing at a high level this season as the Golden State Warriors are in the hunt for a postseason place in the stacked Western Conference.

The two-time MVP recently established the longest streak of his career when it comes to games with at least 30 points scored (10).

Though the 2020-21 Golden State Warriors do not have immense talent on their roster, Curry has played fantastically for Steve Kerr's squad.

Already a six-time All-NBA player, Curry is averaging 31 points (the second-highest in the league), 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game (49 appearances so far). He has also made 49% of his field goals while shooting 42.7% from the three-point line and 92.2% from the free-throw mark.

Damian Lillard | Second-Team Guard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is in the MVP conversation for his offensive prowess this season. The Portland Trail Blazers star's performances have been impressive in the absence of C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Trail Blazers are sixth in the Western Conference so far with a 32-24 record, and much of the credit should go to Lillard.

Lillard will surely earn the sixth All-NBA selection of his career after the 2020-21 regular season and is averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game with 44/37.9/92.5 shooting splits.

The point guard is also tied with Stephen Curry for second in the current season, for games with at least 30 points scored (27).

Kawhi Leonard | Second-Team Forward (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

A two-time Finals MVP and four-time All-NBA player, Kawhi Leonard should be looking at the fifth All-NBA selection of his career in the 2020-21 campaign.

The LA Clippers' player has performed quite well in the current season, as his efficiency and playmaking have improved. He is averaging 26 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high five assists per game.

Leonard has also made 51.5% of his field goals and is shooting 39.5% from three and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

Jayson Tatum | Second-Team Forward (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

A member of the 2019-20 All-NBA third team, Jayson Tatum could be a member of the second team this season as he is playing at the best level of his short career so far.

The Boston Celtics' forward has taken another huge leap in his progression as an NBA player and is currently posting career highs in points per game (26), rebounds per game (7.1), assists per game (4.2) and free-throw shooting (87.3%).

Tatum has also made 46.2% of his field goals and is shooting 38.8% from the three-point mark, with 7.5 attempts per game.

Joel Embiid | Second-Team Center (Philadelphia 76ers)

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Having the strongest MVP candidate in the All-NBA second team might be a stunning sight for some diehard fans, but that only shows how tight the MVP race is in the 2020-21 season.

Joel Embiid's chances for the regular-season MVP award might still be alive, as the Philadelphia 76ers' center has been spectacular on both ends of the floor this year. However, his dominance in the paint has been interrupted by some injuries that have forced him to miss 18 of the 76ers' 56 games so far.

Still, the Cameroonian center is putting up 30 points, 11 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, with solid shooting splits (51/38/85). He also leads the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating (31.4) and is fourth in the league in Defensive Rating.

