2020-21 NBA Season: Predictions for NBA All-Defensive team

With around a month left until the 2020-21 NBA playoffs begin, most candidates for this year's NBA All-Defensive team have already made a splash for their respective teams.

This includes a number of returning stars, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert in contention for what will be their third and fifth consecutive defensive first-team appearances, respectively.

In this article, we attempt to predict the NBA All-Defensive team for the 2020-21 season.

Predictions for 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive team

While there are still over a month’s worth of regular-season games left in the NBA this season, the following players have consistently proven their defensive mettle.

#1 Point-Guard - Ben Simmons

This will be Ben Simmons' second consecutive appearance in the NBA All-Defensive team.

While the 24-year-old's obvious weakness is his overall shooting, especially from a distance, he is currently one of the best defenders in the league.

#NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure highlights Ben Simmons’ defensive impact. His size and speed allow him to defend his matchups on the court and navigate through screens, helping force missed shots and turnovers among the best in the NBA! Watch him tonight on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/QBQrCXFjip — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2021

Simmons is also a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He is averaging 1.6 steals and 6 defensive rebounds per game.

His ability to shut down offensive players will be absolutely crucial when the playoffs arrive.

#2 Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday is set to pip his teammate Giannis to the NBA All-Defensive first team this season

Jrue Holiday has ignited the Milwaukee Bucks’ hopes of contending for the NBA title this season. He is averaging 17.4 points per game and is shooting at a career-high 56% efficiency, getting just over 40% of his three-point attempts on target.

Additionally, Jrue Holiday’s ability to shut down opposition guards has also been on full display this season. The shooting guard is averaging a career-high 1.8 steals per game, which should be enough to get him selected in the NBA All-Defensive team.

#3 Small Forward - Myles Turner

Myles Turner has impressed for the Indiana Pacers all season. He was the leader in the NBA when it came to blocks in 2019 and has been lethal against opposing defenses this season.

Myles Turner once again leads the league in blocks per game and is averaging a career-high 3.4. This is in addition to his rim presence and .9 steals per game.

Overall, the 25-year old has already done enough to ensure that he gets his first All-Defensive team appearance this season.

#4 Power Forward – Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is a favorite for the NBA MVP award and a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has shown stark improvement in different areas of his game. He averages 9 defensive rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal per game this season.

Embiid is also having his best-ever season on the other end of the court, with almost 30 points a game and 3.1 assists.

As things stand, Joel Embiid will be in contention for multiple regular-season awards this season.

#5 Center – Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has been sublime for the Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert’s statement performances have been one of the major reasons behind Utah Jazz’s success this season. He has been a constant offensive menace to the opposition and has arguably been the best defender in the league.

Rudy Gobert is producing 10.2 defensive rebounds per game along with 2.8 blocks and 14.4 points. He is basically a walk-in for the All-Defensive team for the fifth consecutive season.