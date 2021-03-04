2020-21 NBA Season: Top 5 defenders in the league by position

The current state of defense in the NBA has drawn criticism from many experts. It still, however, remains one of the most essential pieces for a team to be successful in the league. In the 2020-21 NBA season, there have been some extraordinary defensive performances from teams and individuals alike.

In this report, we look at the best defenders at every position. It is an interesting dynamic, as there are some close contests between various players on certain spots, especially at the Center position.

Top 5 defenders in the NBA by position - 2020-21 season

There are many players with reputations as defensive juggernauts such as Kawhi Leonard and Jrue Holiday. However, this list will only consider performances from the current NBA campaign.

Deservedly, the players on this list are also strong candidates for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Guard - LeBron James

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James is the greatest small forward in the history of the NBA, and arguably the best player in league history. However, Frank Vogel and the Lakers have listed the 6'8" phenom as a point guard for the second consecutive season.

Regardless of his listed position, James can easily guard every position on the court. At 36 years of age, his tremendous experience allows him to be a step ahead of opposing offenses. His size, speed, and strength allow him to be versatile, from guarding quick guards to tall big-men.

LeBron James is currently averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game. James also leads the league in Defensive Win Shares (2.4, tied with Rudy Gobert) and is also fifth in Defensive Rating.

Guard - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons, of the Philadelphia 76ers, is an elite perimeter defender. His size (6' 11'') and wingspan help him in every facet of the defensive game. Simmons has arguably been the NBA's best perimeter defender in the 2020-21 NBA season, and he has been essential for the Philadelphia 76ers' defensive system, which ranks fifth in the NBA in Defensive Rating with 109.1 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Simmons ranks second among guards in Defensive Rating, Defensive Win Shares, and first among guards in Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

He is averaging 1.6 steals (third in the league) and a block per game in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Forward - Draymond Green

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets attempts a lay up against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors.

Despite not having elite defensive talent around him at Golden State, Draymond Green has anchored the Bay-Area team's defense to fourth in the entire NBA. The team allows 109 points per 100 possessions.

Green is the best individual defender on the team, and also the defensive coordinator on the court. He leads the defense by being vocal and communicating with his teammates. Green is 13th in the NBA in Defensive Rating.

He is also fourth in the NBA in Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is stopped at the rim by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a weird season. He is performing at an extraordinary level on both sides of the floor but has not been involved in the NBA MVP or Defensive Player of the Year discussions. The Bucks' disappointing playoff run last year could be a contributing factor in overlooking the Greek Freak's performances.

The two-time reigning MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year ranks 12th in Defensive Rating. He started the season slowly on the defensive end but has since picked up his effort and numbers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are not the same defensive force as they were last year, but Giannis has still been remarkable. Antetokounmpo has answered every question asked on the defensive end and has had extraordinary performances, like the one against the LA Clippers last weekend.

Giannis is fourth in Defensive Win Shares in the NBA and is fifth in Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

In recent seasons, Giannis has competed with Anthony Davis at the Power Forward position. However, this season, because of Davis' injury problems and unavailability, Giannis is a shoo-in.

Center - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks a shot.

Rudy Gobert edged out Joel Embiid to be the best defensive center in the game today. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has led his team to the best record in the NBA in an extraordinary campaign so far by the Frenchman.

Gobert's rim protection has been crucial for the Utah Jazz, who currently boast the best record in the NBA. Gobert's defense is essential for Quin Snyder's team, and the Frenchman leads the NBA in Defensive Rating and Defensive Win Shares. He also ranks ninth in Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

The Frenchman is also third in rebounds per game (13.2) and second in blocks per game (2.8).

