2020 NBA Draft - Top 5 international players picked

The 2020 NBA Draft, which was held on November 18th, 2020, brought us the class of rookies for the 2020-21 NBA season. As has been the case in NBA Drafts since the late 1970s, a bevy of non-American players - 13 from ten different countries - were selected in the 2020 NBA Draft .

In this article, we will take a look at the top five international players selected in the 2020 NBA Draft and the expectations from them.

2020 NBA Draft - Top five international players picked

The 2020 NBA Draft class was not highly rated by many, but it included some exciting players.

LaMelo Ball went to the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets as the third overall pick, and Anthony Edwards from Georgia, who was the first overall pick, joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. In an intriguing pick, the Golden State Warriors selected center James Wiseman as the second overall pick.

Though Wiseman might give the franchise solid play on the paint, Klay Thompson's latest Achilles injury could leave the Golden State Warriors scratching their heads about not selecting a guard with their second pick.

The first non-American player picked in the 2020 NBA Draft came in the seventh spot. Let's have a look at that player as well as the four other top international picks. Without further ado, let us get started.

Killian Hayes (France) - #7 pick

Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes is an American-born French guard who played three seasons at a professional level in France and Germany.

The Detroit Pistons selected him with the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In the process, Hayes became the highest-drafted French player in NBA Draft history.

With the 7th pick of the @NBADraft, the @DetroitPistons select Killian Hayes (@iam_killian)!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN

The game of Hayes, who has been a professional basketball player since the age of 16, has evolved nicely since his pro debut.

He played two years in France for Cholet (42 games) and then played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, where he competed in the EuroCup (10 games), averaging 12.8 points and six assists per game in 27 minutes per night.

Hayes is a left-handed guard who is a good playmaker; his three years of pro experience could be significant for the franchise that picked him.

Deni Avdija (Israel) - #9 pick

Deni Avdija

The Washington Wizards selected small forward Deni Avdija of Israel with the ninth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

With the 9th pick of the @NBADraft, the @WashWizards select Deni Avdija!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN

Avdija excelled in his country's league. He led Maccabi Tel Aviv to the title and won the MVP award; in the process, he became the league's youngest MVP winner in history.

He averaged 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in Maccabi's run to the domestic title. Avdija averaged four points and three rebounds per game in 26 games in the EuroLeague, where he played only 14 minutes per match.

Avdija became the highest-picked Israeli in NBA Draft history. His Top 10 selection, along with that of Hayes, made it eight consecutive years that have had at least two international players in the Top 10 of the NBA Draft.