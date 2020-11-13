2020 NBA Mock Draft: Trades that could take place on 18th November

Everyone remembers the NBA Draft as the night young prospects get drafted by teams looking to add valuable players to their roster. People often forget the trade turmoil the league gets into in the days leading up the draft night.

The NBA Draft 2020 could spark a trade fever in the league. Teams with top picks have expressed their desire to trade down to get existing players, and teams with low picks have shown their intention to trade up to acquire top prospects.

2020 NBA Mock Draft — Trade Edition: 3 possible trades that would impact the draft in a major way

1996 NBA Draft

Sometimes, certain trades ahead of draft night can change the landscape of the entire league. Take, for example, Kobe Bryant getting selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 and getting traded to the LA Lakers for Vlade Divac. In this edition of the 2020 NBA Mock Draft, let's evaluate three possible trades that can impact the draft majorly.

Trade at No. 3 — Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets

Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook

The Charlotte Hornets have emerged as favorites to acquire Russell Westbrook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, after the Rockets point guard evidently asked to be traded out of Houston. After a disappointing season with the Houston Rockets alongside James Harden, Westbrook wants to be traded to a team where he can have more possession of the ball.

The Charlotte Hornets could be looking to trade their No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA draft along with multiple players, supposedly Nicolas Batum and Malik Monk.

Hornets are emerging as "a potential suitor" for Russell Westbrook, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/rSEfNjQysF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

This potential trade would give the Houston Rockets the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and would bring them to the mix of teams looking to draft rookies. After the recent signing of new head coach Stephen Silas, the Rockets could possibly retire their small-ball lineup and get a traditional big man for rim protection.

The team could draft prospects like James Wiseman or Onyeka Okongwu at No. 3, and change the draft entirely as multiple teams were eyeing those players.

Trade at No. 9 — Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics

Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin

The Boston Celtics have expressed their desire to trade their three first-round picks multiple times. They currently hold the No. 14, No. 26, and No. 30 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, thus wouldn't be able to draft any of the top prospects that they have their eye on.

The Boston Celtics want rim protectors on their team. With this potential trade with the Washington Wizards, they would be able to draft either Onyeka Okongwu or Obi Toppin. Onyeka is likely to go top 5, so Obi Toppin would be their next best choice in the draft.

The Wizards, however, are looking for more depth in their roster after finishing outside the playoff positions for multiple years. They would be getting three picks from Boston, along with possibly Carsen Edwards, and could draft a variety of players.

Trade at No. 10 — Phoenix Suns and OKC Thunder

Chris Paul playing for the LA Clippers

The Phoenix Suns have shown interest in trading for Chris Paul. Paul's experience and talent would work alongside their star guard Devin Booker, and help them compete with tough western conference teams. Brian Windhorst, ESPN NBA insider, reported that according to league sources, the Suns are hoping to trade for Paul using this pick.

The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring Chris Paul from the OKC Thunder, sources tell me & @TimBontemps. Story forthcoming. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) November 11, 2020

If the OKC Thunder get this pick in the 2020 NBA draft, they'd be looking for a young point guard to replace Paul, and would most likely go for guards Killian Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton or RJ Hampton. All three prospects have generated interest from multiple teams.