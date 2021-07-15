2020 Tokyo Olympics Basketball Friendlies: USA vs Australia Prediction & Match Preview - July 16, 2021

Team USA will look to avenge a 91-83 loss to Australia when they meet on Friday for a 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball friendly in Las Vegas. The Aussies dissected the US squad with precision on Monday as the Americans suffered their second consecutive loss in the exhibition games.

Team USA surrendered a close 90-87 match on Saturday against Nigeria.

Team USA wins its first friendly, defeating Argentina 108-80.



Kevin Durant: 17 PTS, 6 REBS, 3 ASTS

Bradley Beal: 17 PTS, 6 REBS, 3 ASTS

Zach LaVine: 15 PTS, 5 REBS, 3 ASTS pic.twitter.com/DafxvomPkE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2021

Fortunately for Team USA, they were able to leave behind the two straight losses to overwhelm Argentina 108-80 on Tuesday, a back-to-back affair that gave the squad 24 hours to recover from the harrowing defeat.

Damian Lillard was Team USA’s leading scorer with 22 points, with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal adding 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Team USA led by 10 points in the second half but surrendered their advantage to Australia behind clutch play from San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. He had 22 points overall as the Boomers held the Americans without a field goal in the final 4:34 of the game.

Match Details

Fixture - USA vs. Australia | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Basketball Friendlies

Date & Time - Friday, July 16th, 6:00 PM ET (Saturday, July 17th, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue - Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV

USA Preview

Head coach Gregg Popovich, Kevin Love #11, Draymond Green #14, Damian Lillard #6 and Kevin Durant #7 practice at the Mendenhall Center.

For the first time in the exhibition match, Team USA is coming off a win. The US squad’s dismantling of Argentina isn’t much to brag about given how their opponent isn’t the powerhouse that it used to be.

The true test of how far Team USA has come since they first came together and played in the exhibition matches comes in their rematch with the Australian national team. After spotty offensive execution and messy defensive rotations, the US appears ready to play as a unit this time around.

Lillard and Durant will be called upon to lead Team USA to victory with Zach LaVine and Jayson Tatum providing additional scoring punch to the roster.

Team News: USA

Jayson Tatum sat out Team USA’s game against the Argentinians with knee soreness and is considered day-to-day. More than likely, this was just a precaution on the part of head coach Gregg Popovich and his staff to avoid further complications ahead of the Tokyo Olympics proper.

Several players on Team USA are still adjusting to FIBA officiating, per @ChrisBHaynes



"Throughout the games, multiple players, from Jayson Tatum to Bradley Beal, have been staring down the officials following no-calls as they’re accustomed to receiving touch fouls." pic.twitter.com/XZzm44UYqa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2021

More than likely, Tatum will be back in the starting lineup for Team USA on Friday as they try to find the best combination of players who will eventually get the nod to start in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Team USA will be missing Bradley Beal after he entered COVID-19 protocols recently. It isn’t known if his exposure will cause him to miss the Tokyo Olympics entirely. In his place, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will likely be elevated to the starting lineup.

USA Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Kevin Durant l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Bam Adebayo

Australia Preview

Joe Ingles #2 shoots over Desmond Bane #22.

The Australian Boomers routed Nigeria 108-69 on Tuesday, behind 21 points from Chris Goulding, who shot a sizzling 7-of-7 from 3-point range, and 17 points from Duop Reath. The duo led a balanced attack that saw six players score in double figures.

Unlike in the Team USA match, the Australians didn’t field NBA players Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, Joe Ingles and Aron Baynes in order to rest them on the second night of a back-to-back game.

When they face the Americans again on Friday, however, expect all four to suit up for their team.

Team News: Australia

The Australian team is bannered by six NBA players including Mills, Ingles, Baynes, Dellavedova, Dante Exum and Josh Green. All-Star Ben Simmons is skipping the Olympics to focus on his individual workouts after his Philadelphia 76ers flamed out of the postseason mostly due to his poor play.

Patty Mills drills a 3 over Draymond Green and Kevin Durant! 😳pic.twitter.com/rYKMEg9lj2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2021

Andrew Bogut, the 36-year-old former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, retired from competition in November.

The Australians are starting veteran NBA players Mills and Dellavedova in the backcourt, while the frontcourt is bannered by Ingles of the Utah Jazz and Jock Landale at the forward spots. Aron Baynes will man the center position.

Australia Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Matthew Dellavedova l Shooting Guard - Patty Mills l Small Forward - Joe Ingles l Power Forward - Jock Landale l Center - Aron Baynes

USA vs Australia Prediction

Damian Lillard #6 and head coach Gregg Popovich attend practice.

After getting their feet wet in international competition with three games under their collective belts, Team USA appears to be ready and fired up to get back on the floor for their revenge match against the Australian Boomers. Kevin Durant starred in the win against Argentina with 17 points along with six rebounds.

Even without Beal, Team USA should be able to make up for his loss with LaVine likely inserted as a starter. Lillard should be more familiar with his teammates, who are looking to him for leadership and to distribute the basketball appropriately.

Expect Team USA to win this rematch between the two teams. If this isn’t a blow out, this should at least be a win for the Americans in the range of seven to nine points.

Where to Watch USA vs Australia

The USA vs Australia 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball friendly will be televised live on NBCSN and Twitch.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Phoenix Suns lost 103-109 against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of 2021 NBA Finals

Edited by Parimal Dagdee