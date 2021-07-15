5 reasons why Phoenix Suns lost 103-109 against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns suffered a devastating 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

Devin Booker had a bounceback game for the ages with 42 points, including an 18-point third-quarter explosion on perfect 7-of-7 shooting.

Despite leading most of the way, the Phoenix Suns scored just 21 points in the fourth quarter and were buried in a barrage of points by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, who had 14 points in that period. It was a difficult loss to swallow for the Suns, who played excellent defense for the first three quarters.

Booker had an exquisite shooting night but had four turnovers and five fouls.

As the series shifts to Phoenix, the Suns will look to regain the advantage they lost after losing two straight games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here are 5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals:

#1 Devin Booker got into foul trouble against Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Booker’s shooting in Game 4 was otherworldly, to say the least. When he picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had to sit him out and let his teammates do the work.

The Phoenix Suns didn’t give up the lead while he was out and even led by seven with 8:39 left to play. However, without the threat of Booker’s hot shooting for most of the fourth quarter, the Suns couldn’t extend their lead further.

#2 Phoenix Suns turned the ball over too much

Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 warm up before Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks protected the basketball, while the Phoenix Suns gave it up 17 times in Game 4. This resulted in 24 points off turnovers, while they had zero fastbreak points. Paul alone matched the Bucks’ five total turnovers for the entire game.

Furthermore, the Suns had five turnovers in an all-too crucial fourth quarter, allowing the Bucks to come back from a seven-point deficit early in the period.

