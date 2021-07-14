5 times Devin Booker responded in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after poor shooting games

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will look to bounce back from a horrible shooting night in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals. One of the biggest reasons for the Suns’ 120-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday was the 24-year-old’s performance, which was his worst playoff outing so far.

Overall, Devin Booker scored a measly 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting (21.4%) and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from the three-point arc in only 29 minutes of action. It was the least amount of minutes that he had played in the playoffs, and he didn’t appear in the fourth quarter at all.

Devin Booker after a bad game

Over the course of his first postseason appearance, Devin Booker has had a few poor shooting performances. He has mostly been sensational and has been impressing fans, experts and fellow players alike.

In his 19 playoff games so far, Booker has had more than a few subpar shooting nights. The difference in some of the other games is how he was able to get to the line to add to his scoring total. His response after each poor performance has varied.

Devin Booker struggled to find his rhythm in Game 3.



‣ 10 PTS

‣ 21.4 FG% (lowest of the season) pic.twitter.com/dAp9x7xpg5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 12, 2021

Those outings, which came after poor performances, could show us what to expect from Devin Booker in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Heading into Wednesday's encounter in Milwaukee, let’s look at five instances when Devin Booker had to step up after a bad game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs:

1. Bad game: 19 points (6-of-19, 1-of-4 3PT FG, 6-of-7 FT)

Next Game: Game 4 vs LA Lakers (First Round)

Stats: 17 points (5-of-14 FG, 1-of-5 3PT FG, 6-of-7 FT)

Result: Phoenix Suns win

Devin Booker #1 puts up a shot against the LA Lakers

Devin Booker had his first poor shooting game in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs against the LA Lakers. His display resulted in a second consecutive loss for the Phoenix Suns, who went down 1-2 in the series.

In the very next game, Booker came out flat again but had a +12 plus/minus with an all-around game that saw him grab seven boards and dish out five assists.

Thanks to Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton’s big nights, the Phoenix Suns won 100-92 as they tied the series at two games apiece.

2. Bad game: 17 points (5-of-14 FG, 1-of-5 3PT FG, 6-of-7 FT)

Next Game: Game 5 vs LA Lakers (First Round)

Stats: 30 points (13-of-23 FG, 2-of-6 3PT FG, 2-of-2 FT)

Result: Phoenix Suns win

Devin Booker #1 puts up a shot over Andre Drummond #2

Devin Booker nearly dropped 200 on the Lakers. In 6 games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isBke8KQ2x — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 8, 2021

After two consecutive frigid nights, Devin Booker was determined to forget about his shooting woes for Game 5. The Phoenix Suns guard was smoking hot to start the game, making seven of his first 10 field goal attempts, which included two 3-pointers without a miss.

He had 22 points by halftime and was rested in the fourth quarter, with his team up by 29 points.

