NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves among 4 teams pursuing Ben Simmons

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has been linked with the Minnesota Timberwolves and at least three other teams.

The latest report comes from Marc Stein of the New York Times, who believes that many more teams will be knocking on the door of the Sixers for a shot at acquiring a finalist for the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Just scan through the teams that have been linked to a Simmons trade already: Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota and Sacramento are known suitors,” Stein wrote. “Toronto is also said to have expressed interest. More will emerge.”

Darren Wolfson of SKOR North had previously reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves want Ben Simmons on their team.

When he asked a source, “How badly do the Wolves want to trade for Ben Simmons?” The reply he received was, “Badly.”

It remains to be seen which assets the Minnesota Timberwolves are willing to offer for Ben Simmons. However, if they are desperate to land him, the Timberwolves will likely throw in their best offer as they try to create a winning culture with Simmons, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns as their core for the future.

As Stein noted, other teams are going to emerge as suitors for the versatile guard from LSU. There could be a trading frenzy in the coming weeks as the 2021 NBA Draft and the free agency period draws near.

The 76ers are open to trading Ben Simmons and would like “an All-Star-caliber player in return,” per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/z5jjNMdKwm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors’ interest in Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 battles Jarrett Allen #31

The Toronto Raptors are an intriguing destination spot for Ben Simmons, who has four seasons remaining on a contract that will pay him almost $150 million. Given his contract situation, the Sixers star doesn’t have much leverage when it comes to his preferred landing place.

If the Raptors were to acquire him, he would boost their stock and could make them a serious playoff contender. However, it still all depends on what Toronto has to give up to bring in Ben Simmons.

Bruh they doin Ben Simmons so dirty 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/xDlFJSajW7 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) July 11, 2021

As for the Sacramento Kings and their desire to trade for Simmons, NBA trade rumors from Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico suggest that they are willing to give up nearly everyone on their team in exchange for the Philadelphia 76ers swingman.

The only exception? De’Aaron Fox, who had career-highs in points (25.2) and assists (7.2) this past season. If the Kings are successful in their pursuit of Ben Simmons, they may have to move Fox off the ball and make him focus more on scoring. This could open up his game further and catapult his offensive stats into the stratosphere.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why Milwaukee Bucks won 120-100 against Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh