2021-22 NBA Preseason: Top 5 must-watch matchups

The NBA preseason is just days. After a two-month offseason, the fans will finally get a chance to see their favourite teams in action the NBA.

The preseason will start with a blockbuster encounter between the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on October 3.

Many more exciting matchups are scheduled in the 66-game preseason schedule. The preseason is the perfect opportunity for all rosters to come into the groove ahead of the regular season. Many new and exciting youngsters will be tested by trams ahead of the regular season.

Ahead of the upcoming preseason, here's a look at five exciting matchups in the 2021-22 NBA preseason:

#5 LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks [October 8, 2021]

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Game Seven

The Los Angeles Clippers will fly to Dallas to face the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Friday, October 8. The matchup is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET. It will be a repeat of the first-round battle between the two teams during the 2021 playoffs, where the Clippers prevailed 4-3.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Clippers will be competing without their superstar player, Kawhi Leonard. Although there are positive signs in his recovery, he is inevitably going to miss a large chunk of the season.

That means Paul George will have to take the responsibility of leading the Clippers. Meanwhile, for the Mavs, it is going to be a very interesting preseason campaign, as they will be playing under their new coach Jason Kidd for the first time.

The Clippers have had the last laugh in this clash many times in the past. However, the Mavs did prove last year that they have all the tools to defeat the Clippers, when they took a 2-0 lead in the first round.

They will be looking to win this preseason game, and go into their regular-season campaign high on confidence. However, the resilience of the Clippers means they'll look to continue their good form against the Mavs.

