2021-22 NBA Season: 5 Lottery teams from last year that could push for the NBA Playoffs this time

The 2021-22 NBA season seems to be an exciting campaign for multiple reasons. The league will be returning to its normal 82-game format this time around, and fans will also be back with Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Another reason is the 2021 NBA Offseason. The free agency and trade market has been buzzing for the longest time now, with multiple blockbuster deals going through two months before the new season even started.

The draft prospects from this year are also looking really sharp, which has only made it difficult to predict which teams will make the NBA playoffs next season.

5 Lottery teams who have a great chance of making the NBA Playoffs this year

The majority of the 14 lottery teams from last season have bolstered their squad with either draft picks or offseason acquisitions that have given them a boost in their hopes of making the NBA Playoffs this time around. Quite a lot of them showed glimpses of how good they could have been last campaign.

This time around, there is a feeling they could be good for a consistent period because of various factors. On that note, let's take a look at five lottery teams who could make it to the NBA Playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered an injury-riddled 2020-21 NBA season. Both of their key pieces, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, missed a significant amount of time due to injuries and Covid-19 that hindered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Timberwolves did show glimpses of how good they can be towards the end of the season, though, especially after D'Angelo Russell's return. Minnesota had a 9-9 record in their last 18 games, including two back-to-back wins against the league's best record holders, the Utah Jazz.

2020 Draft's #1 overall pick Anthony Edwards had a solid rookie season, averaging 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns once again displayed his All-Star caliber potential, scoring 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest, while Russell wasn't far behind either, managing 19 points per contest.

"They’ve seen their contemporaries having success. Devin Booker’s in the Finals. Nikola Jokic wins MVP. These are guys who they feel they are every bit as good as, if not better than —or at one point have been better than —in the league."



-Chris Finch on DLo & KAT

(The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/EUFKv7YkY5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 19, 2021

With the team's three leading players playing at that level last season, one can only imagine what they could do if they manage to stay healthy for the majority of the next campaign. On top of that, Jaden McDaniels is coming off a terrific summer league campaign and is expected to play a more prominent role as well.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' acquisition of Patrick Beverley from the Memphis Grizzlies has given them more defensive depth and veteran experience. A top-six finish could be a bold prediction to make, but there is a great chance the T'Wolves could end up grabbing one of the three play-in tournament spots.

The Memphis Grizzlies made the most of that opportunity last season and qualified for the playoffs. It is definitely something the Timberwolves and other teams can take some inspiration from.

#4 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans endured another difficult campaign, finishing with a 31-41 record. They had a lot of positives to take home after their early exit, though, which will be crucial for them as they prepare to end their three-season drought of not making the playoffs next season.

Zion Williamson had a stellar sophomore year, averaging 27 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on 61.1% field goal shooting. Brandon Ingram played a great supporting role, averaging 23.8 points. The Pelicans failed to re-sign Lonzo Ball, though, but did have a respectable offseason otherwise.

They acquired Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte Graham and also managed to re-sign Josh Hart. On top of that, they added great draft prospects like Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones to their ranks. They look better defensively and have better depth than they did in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Additionally, Williamson now has multiple scorers around him this time around. Valanciunas averaged 17.1 points, while Graham scored roughly 15 points a game last year. That will ease the pressure on Williamson to a great extent and could be crucial in helping the Pelicans advance to the playoffs this time.

#Pelicans added four #NBA veterans this offseason who've been consistently accurate foul shooters. Free throws were a costly factor in New Orleans (ranked 29th in league at 72.9%) losing 18 games by five points or less or in OT last season. Story: https://t.co/YleWUcYoCu pic.twitter.com/LZua9PWctN — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) August 19, 2021

