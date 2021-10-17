2021-22 NBA Season: 5 newly signed role players who could make a difference for their teams

Every NBA team looks to add as many star players as possible to give themselves the best chance to win the championship. But adding big names to the roster doesn't necessarily guarantee success. Role players tend to make a great deal of difference, though. So acquiring the right ones is a vital aspect of a team's roster construction.

One of the key reasons behind the Milwaukee Bucks' championship-winning season last campaign was the depth in their roster. Players like PJ Tucker, Bobby Portis and Bryn Forbes, who were signed before or during the season, played key roles in helping the team win the championship.

During the 2021 offseason, teams realized that the right set of role players can help them achieve their goals. Most title contenders - the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, among others - tried acquiring the right support cast to complement their star players.

On that note, here's a look at five newly signed role players who could make a difference for their teams in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Grayson Allen - Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Grayson Allen via trade this offseason..

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies via trade this offseason. Allen was added to the Bucks' roster to provide backup for Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from foot surgery heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Grayson Allen was impressive in the preseason. He is the Bucks' preferred option to start alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt when the regular season commences.

Allen is a remarkable scorer. He can finish at the rim, and shoot from deep. He made 39.1 % of his shots from the three-point line last NBA campaign, doing so on 5.5 attempts. The guard averaged roughly ten points per game.

NBA @NBA Grayson Allen over the top.The @Bucks bench LOVES it!📺: ESPN Grayson Allen over the top.The @Bucks bench LOVES it!📺: ESPN https://t.co/xkHGydtHlx

Grayson Allen's addition helps the Milwaukee Bucks compensate for sharpshooter Bryn Forbes' absence; Forbes left the team in free agency this summer. Allen is also a decent defender, so his presence alongside the likes of Giannis Antetenkounmpo and Khris Middleton should give the Bucks a significant boost.

#4 Landry Shamet - Phoenix Suns

Landry Shamet during the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game

The Phoenix Suns made an effective signing when they traded for Landry Shamet on NBA draft day. Shamet has played for three teams - the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets - before. He did not have a significant role to play with either of the aforementioned franchises, but that isn't likely to be the case with the Suns.

Shamet displayed his potential to be a reliable shooting presence and be an additional ball-handler for the team. Monty Williams and the rest of the Suns' players have lauded the combo guard's skill set, which fits well in the Suns' setup. He can drive to the basket, shoot from the deep and also create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Shooters like Landry Shamet can turn a normal semi-transition possession into this Shooters like Landry Shamet can turn a normal semi-transition possession into this https://t.co/MQyCxQeHHq

Shamet showed during the NBA preseason that he could be effective as a starter and a reserve. He could also mesh into a three-guard lineup alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns now have two backup guards in Cameron Payne and Shamet to take the pressure off Paul and Booker when required.

