2021 NBA Finals: 5 role players to watch out for in the Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns series

Winning an NBA title is no easy task; a lot of things can go wrong during the seven-game NBA Finals series. Off nights from star players are bound to happen and devastating injuries are just a play away, thereby altering the narrative of the situation entirely.

This statement is especially true for the 2021-22 season, where several teams suffered injuries to key players. Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks, who anticipated starting the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns without their All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

2021 NBA Finals: Key role players to monitor

While organizations rely heavily on superstars in their push for an NBA championship, their role players can turn out to be the difference makers too. A collective effort is needed for any team to succeed and having versatile role players goes a long way in mounting a legitimate title run.

On that note, let's look at the five role players to watch out for in the 2021 NBA Finals.

#1 Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns)

Mikal Bridges shoots during the first half in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Mikal Bridges has played a major role in helping the Phoenix Suns overcome a 28-year drought and get back to the NBA Finals. Bridges was the only Suns player to suit up for all 72 games during the regular season. During that span, he managed to be their fourth-best scorer, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 54.3% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range.

Bridges' exceptional length and athleticism allow the Phoenix Suns to play him at multiple positions. His ability to guard the perimeter gives head coach Monty Williams options to go with big or small lineups.

Mikal Bridges was instrumental for the Phoenix Suns on both ends of the court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He also had the tough defensive assignment of guarding Khris Middleton. Look for Bridges to continue making an impact in transition, scoring off the ball and being a reliable three-point option.

#2 Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Brook Lopez

After playing nine seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer, Brook Lopez joined the LA Lakers in 2017. The move didn't pan out, but Lopez was able to find a new home in Milwaukee the very next year.

The 13-year veteran is more than capable of posting big numbers, as was proved by his playoff career-high 33-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

BROOK LOPEZ was unstoppable in GM5



33 PTS (Playoff Career-High)

14/18 FG*

7 REB

4 BLK



At 7'0", Lopez is a modern-day stretch five who can knock down three-pointers with consistency, creating space for Giannis Antetokounmpo and spreading the floor for crafty ball-handlers such as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Lopez was very efficient on the offensive end in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, shooting 50% from the field (7-of-14) and 60% from three-point range (3-of-5). But the Milwaukee Bucks will expect more from him on defense.

The Phoenix Suns took advantage of Lopez in pick-and-roll situations in Game 1, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker torching the Bucks from mid-range. Head coach Mike Budenholzer cannot afford to sit Lopez because of his scoring ability and will need to make adjustments to maximize his output on both ends of the floor.

