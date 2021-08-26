2021 NBA Free Agency: 3 players Chicago Bulls should target to fill their roster spots

The Chicago Bulls will be heading into the 2021-22 NBA season with high hopes. Their offseason has been absolutely stunning, as they managed to acquire some top-level talent in the 2021 free agency.

Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso will all be donning the Bulls jersey come next season. All three players have addressed some of the biggest needs of the franchise, which makes the Bulls' offseason exploits impressive.

The Chicago Bulls have only 12 players under contract, though, and need to fill three full-time roster spots before they can commence their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They have a trade exception worth $5 million from the Daniel Theis trade, a bi-annual exception worth $3.72 million and a veterans minimum contract to offer in free agency.

The Chicago Bulls could look to sway some intriguing free agents still left in the market to join them. On that note, here's a look at three players they should look to target to fill up their roster spots:

#3 Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews celebrates after knocking down a three during a game.

Wesley Matthews is another former LA Lakers free agent whom the Chicago Bulls could look to add to their ranks in the offseason. The Bulls need more wing depth, and Matthews can provide just that. He fits the 3-and-D bill perfectly. Defense is more important of the two attributes at the moment for the Bulls.

Matthews is coming off an underwhelming 2020-21 NBA campaign with the LA Lakers. But it is important to take note that he did not receive a significant amount of playing time with the team.

Six shots. Six treys. Say hello to Wesley Matthews. pic.twitter.com/UsLWadnWR5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2020

Matthews also has a lot of experience, as he has spent 12 seasons in the league. He could even start if need be, as he was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup two seasons ago. He also started ten games for the injury-plagued Lakers side last season, and had some fairly commendable outings.

#2 James Ennis III

James Ennis III (#11) of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball.

James Ennis III is another player of Wesley Matthews' skillset the Chicago Bulls could look to sign. Ennis is coming off a better season compared to Matthews, though, as he averaged 8.4 points and four rebounds per game while shooting at 43.3% from the three-point line.

James Ennis.



First Team All-hustle: pic.twitter.com/IwLhNlby9Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 18, 2021

His perimeter defense and three-point shooting are solid, and his relatively young age (31) makes him a decent bench option to have as a backup for DeMar DeRozan. Ennis' 6' 6" frame is also worth noting, which is something the Chicago Bulls could benefit from at both ends of the floor.

#1 Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets in action

Paul Millsap is one of the most coveted veteran free agents in the market. Multiple contenders, like the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, among others, are rumored to be interested in signing him.

Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency. Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source. — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 20, 2021

The 36-year-old former All-Star has seen a decline in his production over the last few seasons. But his solid defense and ability to shoot the ball are some of the key aspects that make him an intriguing option to consider.

Millsap would be the ideal power forward for the Chicago Bulls to have on their roster. He could start or come off the bench, depending on what role the Bulls would want him to play. He could also be a great mentor to someone like Patrick Williams, who'll be entering his sophomore season in the NBA ,and is likely to start at the power forward position.

Millsap averaged nine points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Edited by Bhargav