It is no secret the Miami Heat had been saving cap space to target reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during the 2021 NBA Free Agency. But after the Greek Freak signed an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat have a lot of money to work with and no obvious players to spend it on.

Given the resources the Miami Heat now have at their disposal, here are 5 players the franchise could look to acquire in 2021 NBA Free Agency.

2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 players the Miami Heat need to go after

In this list, we will be looking at gifted shot creators who can ease the playmaking load on playmaking Jimmy Butler. Scorers from next year's Free Agency class will also be desirable pieces for the Miami Heat.

#5 Mike Conley

Mike Conley

Many experts talk about 'Playoff Rondo', but it is time that 'Playoff Conley' received some attention too.

While Donovan Mitchell was dominating headlines with his performances against the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 postseason, Mike Conley was quietly impressive. The 33-year-old routinely made clutch shots to keep his team in the series and helped take the playmaking load off of Mitchell whenever required.

His impressive performances in the regular season and ability to step it up in the postseason make him a very valuable player. The former Memphis Grizzlies star is an option the Miami Heat can pursue in the 2021 NBA Free Agency period.

#4 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway, Jr.

While everything seems perfect in Dallas right now, there initially were reports of TIm Hardaway Jr. potentially leaving the franchise this offseason. If the situation does actually arise next year, the Miami Heat need to be first in line to bring him in.

The 28-year-old is one of those role players that every championship team needs. He is a good scorer and could function as an elite second or third option on the offense. He has also taken significant strides on the defensive end and has developed into a genuine two-way player.

Given the Miami Heat's desire for versatility in their roster, Tim Hardaway Jr. could be on the franchise's radar during the 2021 NBA Free Agency.