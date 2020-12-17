The case for and against the Atlanta Hawks making the NBA Playoffs 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the best NBA off-seasons, bringing in some of the better players in the league such as Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari.

The Hawks have formed a very good team to support their franchise player, Trae Young, and many in the NBA community believe that they need to crack the postseason this time.

With the massive weight of expectations on their shoulders, here are the cases made for and against the Atlanta Hawks making it to this upcoming postseason.

The case for the Atlanta Hawks cracking postseason 2020

Trae Young

Before this past off-season, the Atlanta Hawks had two massive problems that held them back, and one of them has been answered in resounding fashion.

The team sorely needed a secondary playmaker who could take over when Trae Young had to go to the bench. Now, they have one of the best playmakers in the league in Rajon Rondo.

The team's offensive firepower has also received an incredible shot in the arm. Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic are incredible acquisitions for the Atlanta Hawks and will undoubtedly take the team's attack to the next level.

Overall, given the offensive firepower of the team, as well as the playmakers to use it well, the Atlanta Hawks have what it takes to crack this upcoming postseason.

The case against the Atlanta Hawks cracking postseason 2020

Clint Capela

Remember when we said the Atlanta Hawks had two flaws before this postseason? Well, while one of them has been tended to, the other one has been utterly ignored by the franchise.

The Atlanta Hawks need defense, no matter how much offensive firepower they may bring to the table. This is especially the case with the Eastern Conference becoming more competitive than it ever was in recent seasons.

The franchise can't afford to give up any games if it wants to make the 2021 NBA playoffs. But if they can't defend the points they score, they will remain prone to being blown out by the opposition they face in the regular season.

It must be said that drafting Onyeka Okongwu and bringing back Clint Capela will definitely help the franchise's case. However, this is not enough to help them win the games they need in order to even make the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

And so, while the Atlanta Hawks could come close, it would be hard-pressed to believe the franchise will make this upcoming postseason.

