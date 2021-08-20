2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 players that should've re-signed with their old teams this offseason

The 2021 NBA free agency has been an eventful affair so far, with the majority of free agents now signed with one of the 30 franchises. The A-listers opted to play safe this time around, signing extensions with their old franchises. However, some stars have opted to switch destinations, in search of either a championship or a more prominent role.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 players who should've opted to stay with their old franchises.

5 Players who were better off signing a new deal with their previous NBA franchise

Changing teams can prove to be a major challenge at times for an NBA player. The team's strategy, roster composition, and the head coach all play a critical role in a player's development at a new franchise. There have been various examples in the past where switching teams in NBA free agency has not worked out for an NBA star and that could be the case for some players this time as well.

#5 - Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks to Dallas Mavericks

Reggie Bullock in action for the New York Knicks against the Atlanta Hawks

Reggie Bullock signed a lucrative three-year, $30.5 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, which will likely see him partner Luka Doncic in the backcourt. Bullock has improved significantly on his older contract, but as far as fitting in goes, this move might not work out for him.

Bullock established himself as a 3&D player with the Knicks but had major help on defense due to Tom Thibodeau's system and the defensive intensity of the side. In Dallas, Bullock will be expected to shoulder that load on himself more often than not, especially considering how offensive-minded Doncic is. This could potentially affect Bullock's impact and performances during the 2021-22 season.

#4 - Alex Caruso | LA Lakers to Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso in action during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets

Alex Caruso got himself a well-deserved contract boost, signing a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. The G League alumnus joins a host of other stars at the Bulls, who are aiming to make the NBA playoffs this year.

Alex Caruso got most of the Non-Tax MLE from the Bulls in his four-year deal:



21-22: $8,600,000

22-23: $9,030,000

23-24: $9,460,000

24-25: $9,890,000



Final season is only $3,000,000 guaranteed until 6/30/24.@spotrac — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 13, 2021

However, in joining the Bulls on an improved deal, Caruso is likely to miss out on contending for his second championship. The LA Lakers added Russell Westbrook to the mix this offseason and are heavy favorites for the title. Caruso, meanwhile, will have to settle for a trip to the postseason.

