3 players Boston Celtics can target with their $17.1 million trade exception

The Boston Celtics dealt Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks this summer in a sign-and-trade deal, creating a traded player exception worth roughly $17.1 million. The Celtics did something similar last year with the Gordon Hayward deal, which saw him move to the Charlotte Hornets. However, the front office is likely to use this exception much sooner than the last one.

The Boston Celtics are expected to have a strong 2021-22 season, considering the additions they have made lately. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have also shown linear growth every year, which is another extremely positive sign for the side.

Former head coach Brad Stevens has taken up a front-office role as well. His replacement, Ime Udoka, is expected to lead the young Celtics side on a deep run in the postseason.

Boston gave up two future second round picks and cash in the deal.



However, the Boston Celtics still need to further improve their roster to compete with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. On that note, here are three players the Boston Celtics management can target with the newly created $17.1 million trade exception:

#3 - Larry Nance Jr. | Power forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr. goes for a lay-up during a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr. is owed $10.7 million for the next season, which is well below the trade exception the Celtics have. Landing Nance Jr. would leave the option of the Boston Celtics going for another player, or using the exception later.

Larry Nance Jr. plays the power forward position, and the Boston Celtics can certainly use some size and athleticism on the frontcourt. He is also a serviceable defender, and Udoka can play him alongside Jayson Tatum to ease the burden of defense on Tatum.

Nance Jr. averaged nine points, six rebounds, and three assists on 47% shooting from the field and 36% shooting from downtown last season. He will potentially be a valuable addition to the current Celtics squad.

