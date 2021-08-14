A closer look at LiAngelo Ball's stats in the 2021 NBA Summer League, and what they can hold for his future

LiAngelo Ball is the only Ball brother who doesn't have an NBA contract yet, and considering how he has been performing in the Summer League lately, there is a great possibility of him getting in the league as well. LiAngelo Ball claims to be the best shooter in his family, and his summer league outings certainly back that claim up.

Does LiAngelo Ball have a future in the NBA?

Vytautas Prienai v Zalgiris Kauno

LiAngelo Ball has fared extremely well in the 2021 NBA draft, putting in convincing performances in all three of the Charlotte Hornets' games. He has scored 16,10 and 8 points in the past three games, displaying amazing shooting prowess. His numbers have come down since he shot 62.5% from the deep against the Portland Trail Blazers, but there is a great likelihood of it just being a minor slump.

Ball has seen limited minutes in the Summer League and has put in satisfactory numbers if the playing time is taken into account. However, if Ball wants to break into the NBA, he will have to settle for even fewer minutes considering his player profile.

LiAngelo Ball looks most suited to be a 3&D type player in the NBA, where his length and shooting can be helpful to teams. Even if Ball turns out to be a streaky shooter from behind the arc, his basketball fundamentals and strength should help him become a solid NBA-level defender.

LiAngelo Ball, the middle of the Ball brothers, is listed as a 6-foot-5 forward that weighs in at 230 pounds. Ball got himself an exhibit-10 contract with the Detroit Pistons last season, but that didn't translate into anything long-term. LiAngelo Ball's best shot at making the NBA is with the team he is currently with, the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball can look to emulate a path similar to Duncan Robinson, who just bagged a blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat. Robinson's career arc changed after a stellar showing in the 2018 Summer League, and this year's event could prove to be a stepping stone of success for LiAngelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball being the poster boy for the franchise should also help with LiAngelo's endorsement and we could soon see the two brothers playing together for an NBA team.

Edited by Prem Deshpande