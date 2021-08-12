"Gonna cry when I get in the car" Stephen Curry reacts to Kent Bazemore joining LA Lakers

Apart from being the greatest shooter and one of the greatest point guards of all-time in NBA history, Stephen Curry is also revered as one of the best teammates in the league. The ace guard recently signed another extension with the Golden State Warriors and is likely to end his career with them.

Stephen Curry laments Kent Bazemore's departure to LA Lakers

Kent Bazemore has signed a one-year deal with his former side the LA Lakers, returning for a second stint with the Purple and Gold. Bazemore was with the Golden State Warriors last year, playing alongside their talismanic point guard Stephen Curry.

Recently, Bazemore put up a social media post thanking the LA Lakers for allowing him to play with them, to which a dejected Stephen Curry responded with a “Congrats bro! Gonna cry when I get in the car tho” comment.

Bazemore averaged 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Golden State Warriors last season, sliding into his role as a veteran role player to perfection. He was with the LA Lakers during the 2013-14 season, putting up a career-high 13 points along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors have been active in free agency as well, signing Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr., and former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. Curry and Iguodala share brilliant chemistry on the court and were once part of the famed 'Hamptons Five' starting lineup.

Stephen Curry is coming off an MVP caliber year in which he averaged 32 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds per game. He shot 48% from the field and 42% from downtown, and tallied a steal per game as well.

The Warriors didn't qualify for the postseason following a Play-In tournament loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but Stephen Curry was responsible for taking them to the brink.

With Stephen Curry having a stellar season and Klay Thompson coming back from injury, it looks like the Golden State Warriors have gone all in for a championship this season. The Warriors also possess a multitude of assets, and we will likely see more trades go down involving them in the coming days.

