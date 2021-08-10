Who has the most expensive NBA contract? We take a look at the top 5 as of August 2021!

NBA contracts have always remained a hot topic of discussion in sports media and between fans alike. NBA contracts in recent years have taken a significant bump in recent years, to an extent where Steph Curry recently became the only player to have signed back-to-back $200 million-plus deals.

Top five contracts in the NBA right now

From LeBron James to Kevin Durant, the top echelon of NBA stars comes among the richest athletes in the world bracket. Their NBA contract is a major part of their earnings, and on that note, let's look at the five biggest contracts in the NBA currently.

#5 - Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz - $205 million

Three-time Defensive Player of the Winner Rudy Gobert signed a five year, $205 million contract with the Utah Jazz, which will keep him with the championship contenders till 2026. The French international recently earned a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will now be looking to win the NBA championship with the Utah Jazz in the forthcoming season.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the franchise, with player option in year five, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2020

Purely known for his defense in the paint and shot-blocking skills, Gobert being on number five will come as a shock to a lot of fans.

#4 - Russell Westbrook, LA Lakers - $206 million

Russell Westbrook originally signed a five year, $206 million extension with the OKC Thunder, but since then has played for three different teams in the last three years. After a year with each of the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook will return to his hometown team, the LA Lakers, to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Russell Westbrook has agreed to a five-year, $205M contract extension with OKC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2017

Westbrook had a productive season with the Washington Wizards, averaging a staggering 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for them. His athleticism remains intact, and with the exception of jump shooting and perimeter defense, there is perhaps no chink in his armor.

