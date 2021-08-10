"Bron just came to me one time and said, 'Yo, the time is now'" - Carmelo Anthony on why he finally decided to join LeBron James and LA Lakers

The speculation about Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James uniting to play for the LA Lakers came true recently when the veteran small forward signed a one-year contract with the 2020 NBA champions.

LeBron James and Anthony were the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the 2003 NBA draft, and are also a part of the 'Banana Boat Crew,' which also features Dwayne Wade and Chris Paul.

Carmelo Anthony reveals the pitch LeBron James made to recruit him to the LA Lakers

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have one of the longest withstanding friendships in the modern NBA.

The former Denver Nuggets star revealed how the four-time NBA champion convinced him to join the Purple and Gold in his introductory press conference:

"Bron just came to me one time and said, 'Yo, the time is now. I want you. We got to make this happen,' and I just felt like for right now, this is the best time."

Anthony was a free agent this summer, and various NBA rumors had suggested that he could partner with LeBron James and the LA Lakers in a bid to win a championship.

The rumors came true, as Anthony was one of the many free agents the LA Lakers signed in 2021 NBA free agency.

Carmelo Anthony brings invaluable three-point shooting to this LA Lakers side, along with his size and experience.

Anthony averaged 13.4 points while shooting a career-best 40.9% clip from three with the Portland Trail Blazers, playing the off-the-ball role off the bench to perfection.

Carmelo Anthony has lost a step on defense due to his age, but in Frank Vogel's system and with the motivation to win a ring, he might elevate his game on that front as well.

Anthony has been a stalwart of the game during the regular season in the NBA, but postseason success has eluded him. The LA Lakers have given him possibly one last chance at the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy.

Rumors of him retiring are part of the news cycle every year, and at 37, Carmelo Anthony knows it is going to get more difficult as he ages.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down even at 36 years old, and continues to be a key recruiter for the LA Lakers.

