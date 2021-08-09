NBA Trade Rumors: Pascal Siakam on Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers' wishlist

Pascal Siakam is no stranger to NBA trade rumors, as the Toronto Raptors star is involved with them every offseason. The 2021-22 campaign will be the athletic forward's sixth season with the Toronto Raptors and he is expected to generate considerable interest from various teams over the summer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and LA Clippers 'enamored' by Pascal Siakam

Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson has revealed that the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers are interested in acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in the 2021 NBA offseason. According to Anderson, President Masai Ujiri is “listening like a good negotiator” to offers from Siakam, and the three aforementioned teams are reportedly "enamored" with the Raptors forward.

Sources: Sacramento Kings seek major move as pressure mounts within the organization. Raptors president Masai Ujiri "listening like a good negotiator" as teams inquire about Pascal Siakam, but how likely are the Raptors to come to the table? ⬇️https://t.co/2NPju56w5x — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) August 9, 2021

Pascal Siakam signed a 4-year, $130 million extension with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, which will keep him with the Canada-based franchise until the 2023-24 season. He averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Raptors last year, and has been a key member of the roster since they won the NBA Championship in 2019.

Pascal Siakam is an athletic forward who has improved his scoring and shooting ability in the last few years, apart from consistently playing tough defense. His playmaking numbers also went up in the 2020-21 season, and it looks like the power forward is going to blossom into a complete player.

Apart from winning the championship in 2019, Siakam also made the NBA All-Star team during the 2019-20 season, averaging a personal best of 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He was also included in the All-NBA team the same year and won the 2018-19 Most Improved Player award.

However, before making a substantial offer for Pascal Siakam, teams will have to take into account his health. Siakam underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in June, and his recovery period is expected to last up to 5 months.

Pascal Siakam is a player whose physical frame and movement allow him to dominate players, and it will be intriguing to see if he will be able to perform at a consistent level post-surgery.

Both the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are in dire need of adding a versatile wing, while the LA Clippers have been exploring the market for a third star. Siakam would be a brilliant fit with all three teams and it looks like there is going to be a bidding war to acquire the 2019 NBA Championship winner.

