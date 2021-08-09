NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard tried to recruit Kelly Oubre Jr. to Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have been involved in multiple NBA rumors lately, as there is a likelihood of Damian Lillard parting ways with the franchise in the forthcoming months. The Blazers had a 2021 NBA postseason to forget, and if Lillard ends up leaving, there is a probability of them even missing the playoffs this year.

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard attempted to lure Kelly Oubre Jr. to Portland Trail Blazers in free agency

Kelly Oubre Jr. in action for the Golden State Warriors

According to Jason Quick of The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard made an attempt to bring Kelly Oubre Jr. to Portland this offseason. However, Oubre Jr. decided to join the Charlotte Hornets, signing on a 2-year, $26 million offer sheet.

Here's what Quick wrote about the situation:

"Portland had limited tools — only the TPMLE — which wasn’t enough to lure Nicolas Batum back for a second tour (he went to the [Los Angeles] Clippers for the minimum). They also couldn’t convince Kelly Oubre to take the TPMLE, even though Damian Lillard told me he made a pitch to him at the end of the regular season."

The athletic wing had a poor season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds on a dismal 31.6% from downtown. The Warriors signed Oubre Jr. as a result of an injury to Klay Thompson, but the former Washington Wizards swingman failed to deliver on expectations.

Oubre Jr. was a free agent this offseason, and the NBA rumors indicated that the Warriors selecting Jonathan Kuminga with No.7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft essentially meant the former Wizards man's departure was on the cards. Kelly Oubre Jr. is a good role player to have on the roster, as he is adept at cutting towards the rim and can play good defense due to a combination of length and athleticism.

The Portland Trail Blazers could certainly have used a player of Kelly Oubre Jr. type, as they desperately lack a forward who can carry an off-the-ball role and defend well. The backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is extremely fragile defensively, which means the forwards and center have to be defensive-minded.

The Portland Trail Blazers' experience with Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. hasn't been great so far, and Oubre Jr. could have come in and made a difference. The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed Norman Powell and added Cozy Zeller, Ben McLemore and Tony Snell to the roster, but still need a defensive-minded and versatile forward.

