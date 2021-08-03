Sacramento Kings Summer League 2021 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Sacramento Kings' 2020-21 NBA campaign ended on a disappointing note, as the franchise did not qualify for the postseason. The defense was the biggest letdown for the Kings, and the front office will now try to add the right pieces to consolidate on that end of the floor.

The Sacramento Kings brought Richaun Holmes back, but are expected to lose Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in the offseason. They start their summer games schedule by hosting the California Classic Summer League, which will also feature the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

In this article, we will reveal the Sacramento Kings' roster and schedule for the upcoming summer league events -

Sacramento Kings roster for California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

The Sacramento Kings recently announced a 17-man roster for the summer league. The roster will feature the likes of Alex Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo's youngest brother, and Princepal Singh, a G League alumni who hails from India.

Princepal Singh was with the G League team Ignite, where he played alongside 2021 NBA lottery picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. After one year in the developmental league, Singh will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on an NBA team. Listed at 6'9, Princepal Singh is likely to get minutes at the power forward and center position.

Here is the full squad -

Name Position Alex Antetokounmpo Forward Matt Coleman Guard Marcus Graves Guard Damien Jefferson Forward Louis King Forward Davion Mitchell Guard Ade Murkey Guard Josh Obiesie Guard Neemias Queta Center Jahmi'us Ramsey Guard Princepal Singh Forward DJ Steward Guard Emanuel Terry Forward Derrick Walton Guard Johnathan Williams Forward Robert Woodard II Forward Kenny Wooten Forward

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks a potential landing spot for free agent swingman DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings Summer League schedule and dates

The Sacramento Kings will begin their preparations with the California Classic, which will be followed by the traditional Summer League in Las Vegas.

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, 8/3/21, 11:00 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings (California Classic) ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/4/21, 11:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings (California Classic) ESPNU Monday, 8/9/21, 6:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings NBA TV Tuesday, 8/10/21, 10:00 PM ET Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards NBA TV Friday, 8/13/21, 10:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings ESPNU Sunday, 8/15/21, 3:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings ESPN2

The Sacramento Kings also have a busy offseason ahead. Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise intends to land Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons. However, the 76ers are only willing to listen to offers which include Kings' franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox, which could complicate the trade talks.

Luke Walton's team are looking to be back in postseason contention after a subpar showing in the 2020/21 season, and a lot of it will depend on how the front office performs in the offseason.

Also Read: Who has the best handles in the NBA? Looking at 5 best dribblers of the ball in the NBA today

Edited by Prem Deshpande