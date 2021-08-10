NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder in state of shock as he ponders over one-year offer from Boston Celtics

Dennis Schroder has been involved in multiple NBA rumors over the last few months, but surprisingly hasn't been able to find a suitor in 2021 NBA free agency. The LA Lakers are exploring a sign-and-trade opportunity with Schroder, and it looks like the two sides will mutually part ways in the next few days.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics likely to be Dennis Schroder's next destination

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, a league source has revealed that Dennis Schroder is unhappy with his decision to turn down the extension the LA Lakers offered him last season. Here's what the source said about Schroder's situation -

“He’s only interested in one year, and then getting back out there. He needs time — I think he’s in a state of shock because of what he’s done [turning down the LA Lakers extension]."

NBA rumors had suggested that multiple teams were interested in acquiring Schroder's services this season, with the New York Knicks reportedly being a potential destination. The Knicks, however, landed Kemba Walker from the Boston Celtics to solve their point guard problem, and now Dennis Schroder finds himself in a precarious position.

Report: Dennis Schroder believed to be in ‘state of shock’ about rejecting Lakers’ $84 million offer https://t.co/cQ6HfOxxbn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 10, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Pascal Siakam on Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and LA Clippers' wishlist

The Boston Celtics will be a good fit for Dennis Schroder, considering they are looking for a starting point guard. The Celtics haven't replaced Kemba Walker yet, and Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard are the only specialist point guards on the roster. Even Smart is known to be a defensively-minded player, which means Ime Udoka's team needs a primary playmaker on the roster.

#Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder a one-year deal - at the taxpayer $5.9M MLE - per league sources. The current hold up for Schroder is twofold: He wants the full MLE - which is $9.5M - and also seeks a second-year player option. Boston doesn’t want to be hard-capped. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2021

Dennis Schroder averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists per game for the LA Lakers during the 2020-21 campaign. He was a backup to starting point guard LeBron James, orchestrating the offense when the 4-time MVP sat. Schroder is adept at scoring and playmaking and can hold his own on the defensive end.

The Boston Celtics have plenty of options on defense, and Schroder will bring a much-needed offensive thrust. The one-year option will allow both sides to assess their options ahead of the 2022-23 season, and an extension could follow if Dennis Schroder ends up working out for the 17-time NBA champions.

Also Read: "Bron just came to me one time and said, 'Yo, the time is now'" - Carmelo Anthony on why he finally decided to join LeBron James and LA Lakers

Edited by Prem Deshpande