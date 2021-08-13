"It's the most humbling sport in the world" - Stephen Curry on his love for golf and how it helped him improve as a basketball player

Stephen Curry is revered as one of the greatest basketball players and NBA athletes of all time, and his love for the game of golf is not hidden from anyone. Curry recently revived the golf program at Howard University and continues to make his presence felt in the golf community.

American Century Championship - Final Round

Carmelo Anthony's 'What's In Your Glass' YouTube show has gained considerable traction recently. The NBA veteran interviews his colleagues on various subjects on the episodes of the show, and his latest guest was three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who divulged his love for the game of golf.

"I was probably 8 or 9, I used to just go and putt around. That slowly grew my interest in the game, and from then, the self-motivation and self-confidence in the game got me hooked to it."

Continuing the chat, the Golden State Warriors ace revealed how golf has helped him improve his basketball game -

"I am super competitive, there are fine motor skills that I can incorporate from golf to basketball, and the focus and the mental toughness helped in basketball. It's the most humbling sport in the world, and that for me, I am still on that chase, and I am 33."

Stephen Curry is a notable figure on the golf circuit and has swung his club with the likes of former US president Barack Obama and golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He also released a separate golf line under his 'Curry' brand, and there is a good possibility that we will see the famed superstar on golf courses instead of a basketball court in a few years.

Curry gearing up for the new season

On the basketball front, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are looking to return to the upper echelons of the league after missing out on the playoffs last season. They have added key free agents like Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr., and also have promising youngsters on the team in the form of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Stephen Curry had an MVP-level year with the Golden State Warriors during the 2020-21 campaign, putting up 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 41% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Stephen Curry will be reunited with his 'Splash Brother' Klay Thompson this year, and it looks like the duo are all set to wreak havoc in the league once again.

