2021 NBA Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors arrive at another crossroads regarding their leader, Kyle Lowry, and his future. At the trade deadline, the 35-year-old was expected to leave the franchise so they could earn something in return, prior to him becoming a free agent in the summer. However, no team met the Raptors' required asking price and so he finished the season with Toronto, who ended with a 27-45 record.

This has brought his name back into NBA trade rumors, with speculation flying around as to where he may end up next. Of course, there is plenty of negotiating still to be done, especially since the league's free agency doesn't begin until the 2nd of August.

In this article, we will break down the potential landing spots for Lowry and what those teams will need to do to get him.

2021 NBA Free Agency: Kyle Lowry headlines players out of contract this summer

Kyle Lowry is one of the most notable free agents this summer and is expected to demand a high asking price for any franchise looking to make a deal. In his final press conference of the season, the point guard spoke about looking to get paid to take care of his family for generations to come. His performances this season have certainly proven he would be deserving of another big contract and that he can still provide immense value.

Lowry is one of the most reliable scorers and creators in the league, averaging 17.5 points and 7.1 assists in his nine years with the Toronto Raptors. He is a hard-working, two-way guard who puts up a steal a game and also grabs over five boards.

If Kyle Lowry leaves in the summer, he will go down as the greatest Toronto Raptors player of all time and it will be hard for the franchise to replace him. Let's take a look at where he could end up.

If Kyle Lowry leaves, it will be as the greatest Raptor of all-time. Anyone lucky enough to watch him, will never forget him.



#1 Miami Heat

Miami Heat leader Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat remain one of the favorites to sign Kyle Lowry, despite not making a huge effort to sign him at the trade deadline. They opted instead for Victor Oladipo. They were heavily linked with the point guard but weren't willing to give up multiple members of their young core, such as Tyler Herro, to acquire him. Despite that, they remained confident they could sign Lowry in the offseason and, since he hasn't moved, their chances are high.

Reports at the beginning of April linking Lowry with the Heat stated that the franchise are willing to pay him the sort of contract he could demand. However, they will likely only be able to create the kind of cap space to meet a contract in the region of $20m-a-year or slightly more.

Nevertheless, he would turn the Heat into even greater championship contenders. His tenacious play and leadership skills fit perfectly into Miami's system and he has a great relationship with Jimmy Butler. He would become the Heat's primary ball-handler and has the sort of creativity that could boost an offense that finished this year 17th for efficiency.

#2 Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry at the Toronto Raptors championship parade

Although teams will be clamoring over his signature, the Toronto Raptors would be foolish not to make a conscious effort to keep Kyle Lowry. He has done more for the franchise than any other player in its history and still has plenty of great basketball left to play.

He spoke in his end-of-season press conference about the need for stability for his young family and the fact that he wants more championships. Both of those comments were positives for Toronto Raptors fans, saying he could be willing to stay in Canada. Had he wanted to chase a ring, Lowry would have pushed through a deal at the trade deadline or caused a fuss prior to the season.

However, he didn't. He loves the city of Toronto, their fans and the franchise as a whole, particularly the President of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri.

With a bit of luck, the Raptors could end up with the 4th pick in the 2021 draft. Having Lowry around to help develop the team for the future, while simultaneously helping them return to the top of the East, would be invaluable. Letting him go would not make the Raptors better, in fact it could be an even further step backward.

#3 New York Knicks

Kyle Lowry guards Knicks rookie Immanuel Quikeley

An intriguing destination for Kyle Lowry could be the New York Knicks, who have made a resurgence this year. This could make them a desirable landing spot for top-class players in the seasons ahead as they seek to return to the table of the league's elite.

Lowry would be a perfect fit for Thibodeau's defensively-solid team and provides the kind of consistent scoring threat the Knicks have lacked this campaign beyond All-Star Julius Randle. They might even hope he can do for them what Chris Paul has done for the Phoenix Suns while forming a reliable rotation at point guard with Derrick Rose.

In his 15th season, Kyle Lowry tallied 17.2 PPG, 2.8 3PT, 7.3 APG, 5.4 RPG & 1.0 SPG for the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/h7g5RBmNYc — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 18, 2021

However, the Knicks may choose instead to hold out for the much deeper 2022 free agency market. Lowry would use up a fair chunk of their cap space that they could save for a younger talent to take them back to the big time. Nevertheless, given their recent rise and their need to find reliable two-way players, the Knicks shouldn't be ruled out.