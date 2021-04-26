2021 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 centers available this summer

The 2021 NBA Free Agency will be an eventful one, with a number of star players hitting the market after a solid 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Even though big men are not playing as big a role as they did in past decades, some interesting names will be available in the upcoming NBA Free Agency.

Top 5 centers that will be available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency

The center position seems undervalued right now, but the reality is that many teams have certain requirements for the position that not every big man can show on the court.

Even though centers have lost prominence on some teams, contending squads are still looking for quality players who can provide good minutes at the position.

In this article, we will take a look at the five centers that should be priorities for contending teams during the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite not being in his prime anymore, Dwight Howard remains a solid option for the 2021 NBA Free Agency. He can be a great center for any contending team in the NBA.

The big man, who will turn 36 years old on December 8th, will be available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency and is likely to draw attention from various teams in the league. He is still a great defender, an elite rebounder and can score close to the basket with efficiency.

He's also used to playing as a backup center and is a good player to have in the locker room. The eight-time All-Star, who's also received eight All-NBA selections, is averaging seven points and eight rebounds per game for the Philadelphia 76ers in only 17 minutes per game.

#4 Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka #9 of the LA Clippers.

In the 2020 NBA Free Agency, Serge Ibaka signed a two-year, $19-million deal with the LA Clippers, who are strong contenders for the NBA title. He also joined a team that is led on the court by Kawhi Leonard, who was Ibaka's teammate when the pair won the 2019 championship with the Toronto Raptors.

The LA Clippers' future might be dictated by the results of the team's participation in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. In his two-year contract with the Clippers, Ibaka has a player option for the second year, and he might decide to hit the market for the second straight season.

In the current campaign, the NBA champion and three-time All-Defensive player in the league is averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, posting 50/35/82 shooting splits.

However, Ibaka has been dealing with a back injury and has not played since March 14th.

#3 Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Enes Kanter will be available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency. He will likely receive a lot of attention from several teams, as he is performing at a tremendous level in the 2020-21 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kanter will turn 29 years old on May 20th and is putting up 11.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game so far. Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers' starting center, has been hindered by injuries throughout the season, and Kanter has been a key piece in Portland's paint (as a starter when needed and off the bench).

Kanter has 30 double-doubles in the current campaign and has appeared in the Portland Trail Blazers' 60 games. He is expected to receive some recognition in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#2 Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen's defense will give him more value in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Jarrett Allen will likely have various offers in the upcoming 2021 NBA Free Agency, as the big man's potential seems quite high.

Allen started the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets and was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of James Harden's trade on January 13th. The 23-year-old center is in his fourth NBA season and is putting up 12.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Allen is a solid rim protector and an efficient finisher around the basket, which should help him in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#1 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond #2 of the LA Lakers.

Andre Drummond's presence in the buyout market during the 2020-21 NBA season might make some fans think that he is not at his best level. However, Drummond is only 27 years of age and will likely be a top free agent in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Drummond has career averages of 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game and is putting up 15.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season, with the Cavs and LA Lakers.

The center is in his ninth NBA season, and his career average of 13.8 rebounds per game is the seventh-highest in NBA history.

His level in the upcoming 2021 NBA Playoffs with the LA Lakers will be essential for his 2021 NBA Free Agency.

