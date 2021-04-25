2021 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 point guards available this summer 

With the NBA playoffs just a few weeks away, the rumor mill surrounding the 2021 NBA free agency is likely to pick up the pace. Several stars who have shone this season will enter the offseason without a contract, which could set the tone for an enticing summer to look forward to for NBA fans all over.

A plethora of NBA teams have lacked a good point guard this season and have had to make do with temporary adjustments so far. The 2021 NBA free agency will see a wide range of players available in that position who could play a huge role in helping their team achieve their goals for the 2021-22 season.

Top 5 point guards who will be entering the 2021 NBA Free Agency this offseason

Modern-day NBA teams focus heavily on bolstering their offense. That said, a point guard with a great offensive skill-set is now something every team wants at their disposal. An example of this would be the LA Clippers.

Patrick Beverley is a solid point guard they have in their ranks. But the team needed someone to dictate their offense in the best possible way, something a player like Beverley hasn't been able to do this season.

Hence, they signed a proven floor-general like Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline and were also linked to Lonzo Ball. They are 8-1 since Rondo's debut and have the best offensive rating in the league.

The Phoenix Suns are another team who has benefited this season with the acquisition of an elite point guard. They signed veteran Chris Paul before the season began and are now the team with the second-best record in the league at 42-17. Led by Chris Paul, the Suns are about to make their first playoff appearance in a decade.

CP3 also happens to be one of the best point guards set to become a free agent this offseason. On that note, we're looking at the top five point guards available in 2021 NBA free agency.

#5 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has proved his worth ahead of the 2021 NBA free agency.

Dennis Schroder signed for the LA Lakers in the 2020 offseason and has flourished playing as their point guard. He did exceptionally well to keep them afloat in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was undoubtedly their best player during that stretch.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a team-high 1.2 steals per contest. The Lakers appreciated his efforts this season by offering him a contract extension for four years worth $84M. Schroder turned the offer down, however, as he expects to receive better proposals elsewhere once he enters the 2021 NBA free agency.

So far, two teams have been linked with him - the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams are looking to add a point guard for next season and have been touted to make big moves in the 2021 NBA free agency.

#4 Mike Conley

Mike Conley could sign with a contender in the 2021 NBA free agency.

Mike Conley is having a solid season with the league's best side, the Utah Jazz. He even made his All-Star game debut this year after replacing the injured Devin Booker for 'Team Durant' at the event. He is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 assists, shooting a career-best 41.% from beyond the arc so far.

Conley has done a fantastic job playing as the Jazz's floor general this season. The team is the fifth-best offensive-ranked side with a 116.2 rating. Conley could be a solid option for contending teams to sign in the 2021 NBA free agency, provided the Jazz don't offer him a contract at the end of the season.

Conley has hinted that he would like to continue playing for Utah after this season as well, but it remains to be seen if the front office and his entourage can agree to a deal. With the Lakers likely to see Schroder depart, the defending champions could be a potential destination for the former Memphis Grizzlies point guard if he enters the 2021 free agency.

#3 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball will look to secure the bag in the 2021 NBA free agency.

Lonzo Ball was one of the most talked-about players ahead of trade deadline day this year. His performances and shooting have improved, which has led to teams like the Clippers, Knicks and Bulls being linked with him ahead of the 2021 NBA free agency.

Ball is averaging a career-best in points (14.1), assists (5.6) and field goal percentage (42%). He has formed a solid partnership with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in New Orleans, but speculation continues to grow surrounding his future in Louisiana. According to team executive David Griffin, Ball even expressed his desire to stay with the Pelicans.

With a strong team like the Knicks knocking on the door and the Pelicans struggling this season, he could be on the move to pastures new in the 2021 NBA free agency.

#2 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry could be valuable in the 2021 NBA free agency.

Kyle Lowry was heavily linked with a move away from the Toronto Raptors, but his employers did not find a suitable package for their legendary veteran. The Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Lakers were favorites to sign the floor general.

Despite entering the twilight years of his career, Lowry is still an effective point guard. He is averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest this season. He might not be as effective as he used to be on the defensive end, but he still thrives on his offensive prowess.

With his numbers, any team who has the resources to land him will go after his signature this summer.

#1 Chris Paul

Chris Paul is the best point guard in the 2021 NBA free agency.

Even at 35, Chris Paul hasn't stopped performing at a high level. He led a young OKC Thunder side to the playoffs last season and has done the same with the Phoenix Suns this campaign, proving just how valuable he can be at this stage of his career. Older players are usually looked over, but the 2021 NBA free agency could be different.

After 16 seasons in the NBA, he has the best shot of reaching the NBA finals for the first time in his career with the team he has led beautifully throughout this campaign. Paul has a player option at the end of the season, which, if he goes for, will see him play with the Suns for one more season. But if Phoenix cannot make a deep playoff run, his chances of entering 2021 NBA free agency are likelier.

Chris Paul would preferably test the waters in the 2021 NBA free agency. He could have an opportunity to sign with a powerhouse which would give him a shot at winning the elusive NBA title.

