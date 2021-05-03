2021 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 power forwards available this summer

The 2021 NBA Free Agency could be an eventful one, owing to the caliber of players who will be available after an exciting 2020-21 NBA season. The anticipation is nerve-wracking, as there are incredible talents that will become free agents this summer.

The dynamic nature of the NBA has seen power forwards change their games from mainly post-ups to three-point shooting. That could be a factor to be considered before teams make their selections in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Top five power forwards who will be available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency

The competition in this position is not expected to be as fierce as in the rest of the 2021 NBA Free Agency. That's because most of the explosive players have active contracts. Nevertheless, teams will pursue several players, including power forwards, as they try to improve their squads.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five power forwards who will likely get the most attention in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap (#4) of the Denver Nuggets

Paul Millsap is not as dominant as he once was, but he is still an impactful player. The four-time All-Star will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

The 36-year-old has embraced his role as a backup center, as his body might not be able to keep up with the intensity of the NBA. His experience and work at the defensive end are attributes every team would love to have in their corner.

The forward will be available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency after completing his fourth year with the Denver Nuggets. Although teams will not get a lot of game time out of him, his versatility and three-point shooting are commendable attributes. He is averaging 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Nuggets this season.

#4 Blake Griffin

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets

Despite being written off, Blake Griffin has found his spark with the Brooklyn Nets and has shown that he is still a great player.

Age and injuries have been a big concern regarding Blake. With recent performances, though, things could be different for the forward in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Considering how productive he has been for the Nets, Griffin could spark the interest of a lot of teams. Any team looking to seal a deal with Griffin during the 2021 NBA Free Agency should do well to keep his minutes in check to optimize his output.

While averaging 20.8 minutes per game, Griffin has registered 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. For some, Griffin is having the worst season of his career because it is the first time his scoring is below double figures. Nevertheless, there could be many teams willing to seize the opportunity to recruit Griffin in the 2021 NBA Fee Agency.

#3 Lauri Markkanen (Restricted)

Lauri Markkanen (#24) of the Chicago Bulls

Lauri Markkanen could be a much sought-after player in the 2021 NBA Free Agency. The main concern for teams would be his fitness, though, as the 7' center has been plagued by injuries in the past two seasons.

His scoring has dropped significantly compared to that of his rookie and sophomore seasons. Although the big man is not having his best season this campaign, his 3-point prowess is a very desirable attribute.

Lauri Markkanen is the first Bulls player to score 35 points in a season opener since Michael Jordan in 1995. pic.twitter.com/B5nPWKKpUX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2019

It would be an interesting 2021 NBA Free Agency, as teams jostle to identify his strength and look to capitalize on the same. He is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds this season.

#2 John Collins (Restricted)

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks

John Collins has been sensational this season for the Atlanta Hawks. He is averaging 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting at an impressive 55% from the field.

Teams could look to sign the forward in the 2021 NBA Free Agency because of his versatility, especially for playoff-contending team to build their teams around.

With the right team, Collins could become a formidable player, both offensively and defensively. Any team that he ends up with after the 2021 NBA Free Agency would have one of the best power forwards in the league.

#1 Kelly Olynyk

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards

Kelly Olynyk has been one of the best power forwards in the league this season. He could attract the most attention in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

Kelly Olynyk 18 games in Houston:



18.5 PPG

8.0 RPG

59/38/88%



(Submitted by @soloncototi) pic.twitter.com/AG048bFgf4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2021

Olynyk was instrumental in helping the Miami Heat reach last year's NBA Finals and has been impressive since then. He has settled in nicely with the Houston Rockets, averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 assists in 20 games this campaign.

It will be interesting to see which team gets Olynyk in the 2021 NBA Free Agency, as he could be a useful addition in any roster.