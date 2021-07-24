2021 NBA offseason: Listing the top 5 free agents aged 36 or more

The 2021 NBA offseason is finally here and attention has started to turn toward the upcoming free agency window, which begins at the start of August.

Although the field was whittled down prior to the 2020-21 campaign, there are still a number of All-Star players available to bolster the team's championship hopes next year. On top of that, there are those players who could go under the radar but who would add immense value and experience at a fraction of the price. This includes players that have been in the league for over a decade and are aged 36 or more, of which there are a fair few.

For this article, we decided to focus on those veterans who are unrestricted free agents or who have declined their player option. So the player on everybody's watchlist, Chris Paul, is not included. Nevertheless, there is still an array of options available in the NBA offseason that bring with them experience and scoring pedigree.

Analyzing the top five free agents aged 36 or older in the 2021 NBA offseason

#5 Trevor Ariza

Miami Heat veteran forward Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza came into the Miami Heat midseason and played his role valiantly. He was a solid defender, grabbing a steal per game and shot the three-ball at an average clip (35%). Nevertheless, he was never going to be a long-term solution for the ball club and they could look to replace the veteran forward with a younger option in the free agency market such as Bobby Portis.

That being said, the Heat could bring Ariza back on a minimum deal, but the choice really is his this summer as it can be expected he will receive a number of offers.

Trevor Ariza starts the game with 3 triples 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4dDaTprjzt — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 29, 2021

The 36-year-old is a reliable scorer and savvy defender who fitted in perfectly alongside Jimmy Butler on Miami's frontcourt. His pedigree as an NBA championship winner and rebounder is worth a lot on the free agency market, especially if he can be brought in on a team-friendly contract.

#4 Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap drives to the basket in the NBA playoffs

Paul Millsap could be one of the best veteran all-round additions a team can make in the NBA offseason. The Denver Nuggets forward will become an unrestricted free agent and could look to earn close to $10m he received this year with the franchise.

Millsap added great value to the Nuggets this season, either as a starter or off the bench, averaging nine points and 4.7 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. He shot the ball at 47% from the field and would be a valuable addition to a team looking to bring in a two-way threat.

Paul Millsap finishes the oop through contact! 💪 pic.twitter.com/QLjyFZcumz — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2021

Being part of the Denver Nuggets merry-go-round frontcourt options this year was not ideal for Millsap and while the franchise will be contenders again next season, he could look elsewhere in the NBA for more consistent minutes.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar