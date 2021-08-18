2021 NBA offseason: Top 5 restricted free agents still available

The 2021 NBA offseason has been hectic and while the free agency period has gone quiet recently, there are still several restricted free agents that could be available for teams to pursue in the coming weeks.

Restricted free agents can often be trickier to sign as teams can re-sign them by matching any offer sheet put on the table. However, with more money offered, players can often be swayed and their own franchise may be unable to match.

In this article, we will run down the five restricted free agents still on the market and who could receive considerable interest.

Five Restricted free agents still on the market in the NBA

#1 Lauri Markkanen

Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen may move this summer

Lauri Markkanen made it clear at the beginning of the NBA free agency window that he no longer wanted to play with the Chicago Bulls, that he wanted a 'fresh start' to his career. However, fast forward ten days and the power forward still hasn't found a new home.

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks have been linked with the versatile scorer but the Chicago Bulls have been reported to want a first-round pick in facilitating a trade and can also match any offer sheet the Finn receives. The Pels have a $17m trade exception so could offer Markkanen a serious contract.

The Mavericks have joined New Orleans in registering interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, but Dallas' flexibility in a sign-and-trade to take Markkanen in, through its biggest trade exception, tops out at roughly $11 million per season for four years, sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

He is a high-accuracy shooter, connecting with 40% of threes for the first time in his career this season and also made 48% of field-goal attempts. In his four years in the NBA, Markkanen has averaged 15.6 points per game and can also provide rebounding support, having grabbed 7.1 boards in every matchup.

#2 Jarred Vanderbilt

Jarred Vanderbilt. Photo Credits: canishoopus.com

Despite averaging 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and a steal per game while starting 30 times in his 64 appearances for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Jarred Vanderbilt has yet to come to an agreement with the franchise and remains a restricted free agent.

Coming into the league as a raw talent, Vanderbilt looks to have turned a corner with the T-Wolves. His athleticism showed in pick-and-roll action with Karl-Anthony towns and has proven that he can be a small-ball five due to his 7'1" wingspan. Although his shooting range is limited, Vanderbilt is an aggressive player, not afraid to attack the basket or be the spark in Minnesota's transition offense.

Jarred Vanderbilt showing off his versatility in his offseason GRIND 💪 @jvando pic.twitter.com/VmdxdZVi8j — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 14, 2021

With almost a full season of games under his belt injury-free, Vanderbilt was also able to showcase his defensive assets. He finished with a positive defensive box +/- and has versatility due to his size. Without him on the floor, the Timberwolves were 7.1 points worse off per 100 possessions.

