2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 Bold predictions for Round 1 of Eastern Conference matchups

With the Washington Wizards inflicting a crushing defeat upon the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, the playoff matchups for the Eastern Conference are all set. The first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs has a variety of fixtures. These range from a David vs. Goliath battle between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets to a too-close-to-call affair between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.

Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs could throw up a few upset results

The battle to come out of the East begins tonight with the Miami Heat taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks will be looking to exact revenge for last year's second-round exit at the hands of Jimmy Butler and co. The battle between Miami and Milwaukee will be followed by what is expected to be a one-sided affair between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets.

With that said, here are five bold predictions for Round 1 of the Eastern Conference matchups -

#5 Miami Heat have all the tools to upset the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks will take on Miami Heat in Eastern Conference playoffs.

After years of playoff disappointment, the Milwaukee Bucks front office made some major changes to the roster - both to solve the aforementioned issue and to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in the franchise. In came Jrue Holiday, who has transformed the Bucks offense and defense, evident in their stellar 46-26 record.

However, there is a good possibility of the Milwaukee Bucks crashing out of the Eastern Conference playoffs against a familiar foe, the Miami Heat. Despite having an underwhelming regular season, the Heat have a strategic plan and the personnel to upset the Bucks.

Got to appreciate Giannis' candor. Asked today why he thinks this year will be different, he said: “I don’t know if this year is going to be different. It might be the same.” Lots and lots of Heat notes. And good stuff from Butler today: https://t.co/kJvlqXkBRI — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 21, 2021

The biggest advantage for the Heat is that they have multiple bodies to throw at Giannis - Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Trevor Ariza. Antetokounmpo had trouble operating in the paint against Adebayo, and Ariza is a seasoned veteran who has made a name for making life hell for offensive-minded players.

The Miami Heat also have a good pool of adept three-point shooters in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. The Bucks are poor at defending three-point shots, which might lead to them getting knocked out by Erik Spoelstra's team in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

#4 Trae Young, not Julius Randle, will be the more important player for his team

Trae Young will be Atlanta Hawks' most important player going into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Julius Randle made the NBA All-Star team this season. He is also a favorite to feature in the All-NBA team and win the Most Improved Player award. Randle and the Knicks are all set to take on the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hawks' offense will be led by Trae Young, who averaged 25 points and 9 assists during the regular season. Randle and Young will be the talismans of their teams going into this enticing matchup. There is a good chance that Young outshines Randle.

First round of NBA Playoffs are set for the Hawks -



#5 seed Hawks vs #4 seed NY Knicks

Best of 7 series starts next weekend pic.twitter.com/VXENu9p0jF — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 16, 2021

The New York Knicks ended the regular season as the third-best defense in the league. Defense plays an important role in the playoffs, and it could be argued that Tom Thibodeau's defensive scheme will be more pivotal to the Knicks set up than Randle's talent.

Young, on the other hand, is the heart and soul of the Hawks team. He is likely to make a bigger impact for them than Randle does for the Knicks.

